Arrested Development star Will Arnett has opened up about his separation from Amy Poehler.In 2012, Arnett and Parks and Recreation actor and comedian Poehler announced that they were splitting up after nine years of marriage. They divorced in 2016 to the shock of fans, many of whom had thought of their union as the model of a perfect relationship.“People talk about you like they know you and they talk about your relationship as if they know what’s going on,” Arnett told The Guardian in a new interview.“So imagine how weird that is. It’s brutal with any relationship, and we...

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO