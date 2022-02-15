ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Alec Baldwin sued by family of cinematographer killed on ‘Rust’ set

By Paul Solman
PBS NewsHour
PBS NewsHour
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The family of a cinematographer shot and killed on the set of the film “Rust” is suing Alec Baldwin and the movie’s producers for wrongful death, their attorneys said Tuesday. Lawyers for the family of Halyna Hutchins announced the lawsuit filed...

www.pbs.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
PBS NewsHour

Jury rejects Sarah Palin’s lawsuit against New York Times

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin lost her libel lawsuit against The New York Times on Tuesday when a jury rejected her claim that the newspaper maliciously damaged her reputation by erroneously linking her campaign rhetoric to a mass shooting. A judge had already declared that...
POLITICS
PBS NewsHour

Comedian Alex Edelman explores antisemitism, his Jewish roots

Ivette Feliciano shoots, produces and reports on camera for PBS NewsHour Weekend. Before starting with NewsHour in 2013, she worked as a one-person-band correspondent for the News 12 Networks, where she won a New York Press Club Award for her coverage of Super Storm Sandy, which ravaged the East Coast in 2012. Prior to that, Ivette was the Associate Producer of Latin American news for Worldfocus, a nationally televised, daily international news show seen on Public Television. While at Worldfocus, Ivette served as the show’s Field Producer and Reporter for Latin America, covering special reports on the Mexican drug war as well as a 5-part series out of Bolivia, which included an interview with President Evo Morales. In 2010, she co-produced a documentary series on New York’s baseball history that aired on Channel Thirteen. Ivette holds a Master’s degree from the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism, where she specialized in broadcast journalism.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
regionaldailynews.com

ABC - Oldies News

On the heels of the announcement that Roberta Flack will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Recording Academy in 2020 comes word that the legendary pop/soul/R&B singer will make a rare public appearance at next year's Grammy Awards, to be held January 26 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
PBS NewsHour

PBS NewsHour

Arlington, VA
20K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.

 https://www.pbs.org/newshour/

Comments / 0

Community Policy