US could see a century's worth of sea rise in just 30 years

The climate-driven rise in ocean heatwaves has triggered an alarming jump in squid populations along the Pacific coasts of Washington and Oregon over the last two decades, a new study reports.Research, in the journal Marine and Coastal Fisheries, assessed populations of the squid species, Doryteuthis opalescens, from California to northern Washington, and found that numbers have significantly increased between 1998 and 2019.While Pacific ocean heatwaves have previously been linked to mass fish die-offs, the new study reveals that Washington and Oregon saw a 39-fold and 25-fold increase in squid populations, respectively.Market squids, also called opalescents for their kaleidoscopic colour-changing skin,...
