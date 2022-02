Ibaka (trade pending) isn't listed on the injury report for Monday's contest against the Trail Blazers. Ibaka was traded from the Clippers to the Bucks as part of a four-team deal ahead of the trade deadline, and it appears he's set to make his Bucks debut Monday after being left off Milwaukee's injury report. The veteran forward made 35 appearances with the Clippers and averaged 6.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 15.4 minutes. With Brook Lopez (back) sidelined indefinitely, Ibaka is expected to be the primary backup center behind Bobby Portis for the remainder of the season, but it's possible he has an even larger role during Monday's matchup, as Giannis Antetokounmpo (ankle) is listed as doubtful.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO