Daniel Riedel is SVP, Strategic Services for Copado, where he is responsible for delivering DevSecOps capabilities to enterprise customers. Value stream management has been around for a long time. It got its roots in manufacturing, where it was used to accomplish an impossible task; it simultaneously improved quality, reduced costs and helped speed the completion of projects. However, it's not just limited to the assembly line. It's also a process that builds better software.

SOFTWARE ・ 13 DAYS AGO