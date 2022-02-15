ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scarlett Johansson becomes the first celebrity ambassador for David Yurman jewelry as she says it's a 'natural fit'

By Heidi Parker For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Blonde bombshell Scarlett Johansson has become a jewelry model this year.

The Marriage Story actress is the first female celebrity spokesperson for the high end jewelry company David Yurman that was launched in the 1980s and is best known for its signature twisted silver designs.

'Growing up in New York, I've always felt connected to David Yurman,' the Match Point star told People on Tuesday. 'The Yurmans and their designs always embodied New York for me – bold, fresh and just a bit of edge.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pePhW_0eFFZv2100
The Black Widow star added, 'When Evan [Yurman] approached me with this opportunity and shared his vision for the campaign, I already felt so linked to the brand that it was a natural fit.'

And she enjoyed shooting the commercial in NYC.

'New York is unstoppable. Being a New Yorker means knowing how to hail a taxi from the opposite side of the street,' Johansson told the site.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dWWXZ_0eFFZv2100
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ykm99_0eFFZv2100
Joining the 37-year-old beauty is 35-year-old Henry Golding who is best known for the film Crazy Rich Asians.

In the new commercial for David Yurman, Scarlett is seen as a movie star, being photographed in her black top and bold gold necklace as she leaves a New York City hotel.

Then she spends time in her hotel room as she wears various items from Yurman like bold necklaces and heavy bangle bracelets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VSBVi_0eFFZv2100
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xQV3U_0eFFZv2100
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32Iz9n_0eFFZv2100
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KVrAU_0eFFZv2100
She is seen dancing with a man in the hotel bar and then she flashes a big diamond engagement ring.

The cover girl goes casual as well in a light lavender cap and a crisp white shirt as she wears the baubles while dining al fresco with friends.

'Introducing our new campaign Come Closer with Scarlett Johansson, a born-and-bred New Yorker.​

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QM0xu_0eFFZv2100
'Shot in our hometown of New York City, the campaign celebrates the joy of closeness and connection—capturing the everyday beauty of the city we love,' says the caption to the commercial.​

Scarlett told People that she loved shooting the commercial in Manhattan.

Henry was happy to work with Yurman as well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JKC1o_0eFFZv2100
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eboR5_0eFFZv2100
'Putting on a ring or a bracelet makes me feel unique, and is an expression of how I'm feeling that day,' he said. 'There's nothing better than getting ready for an evening out and putting on something that makes you feel like a million dollars.'

The shoot was by Lachlan Bailey.

The ad was overseen by company president, Evan Yurman, who is the son of DY creators David and Sybil Yurman.

In real life, Scarlett is wed to SNL star Colin Jost and together they have a child. She also has a daughter from a previous marriage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JpGwA_0eFFZv2100
