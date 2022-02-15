ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

Social Security: How to Apply for Boosted Income

By TK Sanders
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n74Qq_0eFFYt9w00

The Social Security payment schedule reveals when beneficiaries receive their checks, as well as the process for applying for income.

SSI payments are typically made to people age 65 and older without disabilities who meet the financial qualifications. The program also applies to people with disabilities, including blindness, whose income falls below certain thresholds. Children with disabilities can also receive payments.

In 2022, the average payment is $621 per month, up by $34 from 2021. Over the course of a year, the average payment equals $7,452 annually. The monthly maximum for SSI is $841 per month for an individual in 2022; or about $10,092 a year.

“For most Social Security benefits, payment dates are based on your birthdate. We issue SSI payments at the beginning of the month,” the Social Security Administration said.

To apply for the newly-boosted payments, you can visit the Social Security Administration’s website.

Other ways to contact the Social Security Administration (SSA)

During the pandemic, the federal government closed most Social Security offices. Several offices only opened for severe cases that needed in-person interaction. But the government office offers plenty of other options for applying for SSI or speaking with an agent.

According to the Social Security Administration, the easiest means of reaching an agent is by going to SSA.gov or calling 1-800-772-1213 between 8am and 7pm, Monday through Friday.

According to the administration, Wednesday through Friday or later in the day offer the shortest wait times. Patrons can access automated telephone services 24 hours a day. If you are deaf or hard of hearing, you can contact the TTY line at 1-800-325-0778.

Reasons you may want to contact the agency

The SSA offers many automated telephone services to assist you in all aspects regarding Social Security payments. Some of the options they offer include the following:

You can request a benefit verification letter or replacement tax summary over the phone. You can also request a replacement Medicare Card or apply for help with Medicare prescription costs. The SSA will also provide claim statuses over the phone if needed.

Addresses for local Social Security income offices are listed over the phone, as are the forms to update your own address or phone number for benefits.

Furthermore, you can request a form to apply for Social Security cards or make changes, as well.

Finally, you can hear more detailed information about all sorts of services that the SSA provides to Americans. SSI, cost of living adjustments, taxes, payment delivery dates, direct deposit, fraud, and other Social Security services all have detailed explanations via the automated service.

Comments / 2

Related
Outsider.com

Social Security Benefit Hits $10,092 Annually: Here’s Why

Thanks to a monthly $800 boost from the Social Security Administration (SSA), thousands can get up to $10,092 in social security benefits. Spousal benefits could add that extra $800 to thousands of people that get Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits. To qualify for the social security benefit, you have to...
ECONOMY
SignalsAZ

8 Things You Didn’t Know Social Security Could Do for You

For many people, Social Security’s function begins and ends with a monthly payment. And to be sure, ensuring benefits get delivered on time and in full to tens of millions of older adults, people with disabilities and members of their families 12 times a year is the agency’s job one.
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Security Income#Social Security Benefits#Social Security Office#Ssi#Tty#Ssa
FingerLakes1.com

Child Tax Credit: Where is my refund?

Millions of Americans benefit every year from tax credits like the child tax credit from the IRS. Unfortunately, credits like the child tax credit and earned income tax credit make refunds take longer. If you filed online, you’ll start to see your refunds by March 1. This is for...
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
FingerLakes1.com

Social Security: Laminating your SSN card

Social Security cards are made of paper, and many people ruin or beat up the copies they were given years prior. Some try to avoid this by laminating them. While the idea makes sense, it is not advised that you laminate your card because it could ruin it. While Social...
SOCIAL SECURITY
Reading Eagle

Ask Rusty: Will my Social Security benefits ever be non-taxable?

Dear Rusty >> If we take our Social Security at our full retirement age (66 years and 6 months for both of us) and we both continue to work, what are the income tax consequences? Is there an age at which we can still work and draw Social Security without tax consequences on our benefits? — Overtaxed Couple.
SOCIETY
Motley Fool

Claiming Social Security Early? 2 Rules You Need to Know

Age 62 is the most popular age to begin claiming Social Security. There are a couple of surprising rules, though, that could affect your payments. Claiming early could also affect your spouse's future benefits in some cases. Choosing when to begin claiming Social Security benefits is one of the most...
PERSONAL FINANCE
FingerLakes1.com

Social Security: SSDI and SSI explained

The Social Security Administration runs various programs including their Social Security Disability Insurance, SSDI, and Supplemental Security Income, SSI, programs. These programs are designed to give necessary funding to individuals with disabilities. The SSA outlines everything you need to know to apply on their FAQ page. SSDI and the Ticket...
ECONOMY
theeastcountygazette.com

You Should Know These 7 Crucial Social Security Benefits

You may also be able to benefit from your Social Security retirement record if some members of your family are receiving Social Security benefits. It is possible for certain extended family members to receive up to half the value of your retirement benefit, according to the Social Security Administration (SSA).
PERSONAL FINANCE
Motley Fool

Is the Boosted Child Tax Credit Gone for 2022?

Should parents write off that extra money for good?. The boosted Child Tax Credit pulled millions of children out of poverty in 2022. So far, the enhanced credit hasn't been back in play, even though President Biden has pushed for it. Almost one year ago, the American Rescue Plan was...
INCOME TAX
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

397K+
Followers
41K+
Post
138M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy