U.S. To Allow Advanced Headlights After Toyota Petition

By David Shepardson
International Business Times
 2 days ago

Vehicles on U.S. roads will now be allowed to use advanced headlights known as "adaptive driving beams" that could help prevent nighttime crashes, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Tuesday. The agency acted in response to a petition filed by Toyota Motor Corp in 2013...

