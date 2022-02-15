U.S. To Allow Advanced Headlights After Toyota Petition

Ford revealed its new Glare-Free Highbeam tech way back in 2016, which was subsequently launched on a variety of vehicles in Europe, including the Ford Edge, S-Max, and Galaxy. Working alongside Ford’s existing Adaptive Front Lighting System, the Glare-Free Highbeam tech is able to use GPS location data and street geometry information to accurately identify turns in the road ahead to proactively adjust the direction of headlights, providing optimal light and helping identify potential hazards, road signs, pedestrians, illuminating the passing lane when needed, or even warn the driver of upcoming obstacles with special symbols. Now, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has issued a final rule that allows adaptive driving beam headlights on new vehicles in the U.S.

