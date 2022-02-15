ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keith Richards Reunites With Band for Charity Gig

By Samantha Whidden
 1 day ago
Rock music legend Keith Richards is reportedly set to reunite with the X-Pensive Winos during the Love Rocks Charity Event. The charity concert will take place at the Beacon Theatre in New York City on March 10th.

According to Rolling Stone, Keith Richards and the X-Pensive Winos are part of a fantastic line-up for the Love Rocks concert. Others performing at the sixth annual event are Mavis Staples, Hozier, Warren Haynes, Melissa Etheridge, Anders Osbourne, Ivan Neville, and Connor Kennedy of Steely Dan. Michael Buteau will be hosting the event. Will Lee of the CBS Orchestra will serve as music director and bandleader.

Love Rocks is notably executive produced by John Varvatos, Greg Williamson, and Nicole Rechter. It is presented by the Steven and Alexandra Cohen Foundation. Funds raised through the charity concert will go to God’s Love We Deliver. This organization was founded in the mid-80s during the AIDS crisis. Since 2017, Love Rocks has raised more than $20 million for God’s Love We Deliver.

God’s Love We Deliver’s mission reads, “The mission of God’s Love We Deliver is to improve the health and well-being of men, women, and children living with HIV/AIDS, cancer, and other serious illnesses. By alleviating hunger and malnutrition.”

Rolling Stones further reports that Keith Richards and the X-Pensive Winos haven’t toured since the early ‘90s. But Richards and some of the group’s members have played at some events in recent years. The group previously released two studio albums. Which was 1988’s Talk Is Cheap; and 1992’s Main Offender. The X-Pensive Winos also released a new live album, Live at the Hollywood Palladium, in 2020. The album captured the group’s performance at the December 15, 1988 show at the Los Angeles venue.

Keith Richards Opens Up About The X-Pensive Winos

During a 2021 interview with Goldmine Magazine, Keith Richards reflected on bringing the X-Pensive Winos together. “I learned so much from doing (the Winos). I needed it and I needed to do the Winos stuff in order to plow forward and go on with what Mick and I had to do. We needed that break and a fresh look at things, you know.”

When asked if he thinks the Winos lineup was the best band that he’s played with on a solo tour, Keith Richards declared, “As far as solo-wise, absolutely. Oh yeah, absolutely. As I said before, it has always astounded me, ever since working with the Winos who I’ve had a chance to work with.”

Keith Richards goes on to state that with The Rolling Stones people would think that experience was enough for him. “Charlie Watts said something to me before I did anything solo. He said, if you think the occasion arises where you got to work outside of the Stones… he told me that Steve Jordan is my man. And I took Charlie at his word.”

