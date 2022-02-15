ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Super Bowl LVI Sets NFL Streaming Record: See the Numbers

By Chase Thomas
 1 day ago
Super Bowl LVI has come and gone, folks. The Los Angeles Rams and Matthew Stafford took down the Cincinnati Bengals and Joe Burrow 23-20 in Los Angeles Sunday night. However, you might be wondering how the ratings for this Super Bowl compared to Tom Brady’s Super Bowl victory for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers over the Kansas City Chiefs last season. Well, over 99.2 million people watched the game on NBC. Indeed, Super Bowl LVI set an NFL streaming record on Sunday in Los Angeles.

When you included those who tuned in via the streaming service Peacock, the number totaled over 112.3 million viewers which was the highest total in five years. In an official statement, the Chairman of NBCUniversal Television and Streaming Mark Lazarus said, “The Super Bowl once again delivered a massive audience, which included NBC and the unmatched power of broadcast television as well as first-ever presentations on Peacock and Telemundo, and led into our most-watched Olympics coverage in four years.”

It was an unforgettable game that ended with the hometown team winning it all in back-to-back Super Bowls.

How The Rams Won The Super Bowl

The Rams are world champions. It was a gigantic win for Matthew Stafford, too. The former Detroit Lion may have punched his ticket to Canton with the victory. With the game on the line, Stafford went to ole’ reliable in Cooper Kupp out wide to seal the deal. The Rams came back and took down the Bengals. This was after they lost star wideout, Odell Beckham Jr., early in the game. Still, it was a family affair for the stars in Los Angeles. Kupp, Stafford and Aaron Donald all carried the Rams to victory on Sunday night. Still, it was a valiant effort by Joe Burrow’s Bengals, but it was not enough.

Stafford struggled for years in Detroit. He told the NFL Network after the game, “Yeah, I really could. It was amazing.” He continued, “Like you said, there’s no reason for them to cheer for me anymore, and the fact that they did was just a true testament to who they are as people, and who they are as fans.”

So many folks from Detroit poured in with support for their quarterback. Even with the limited playoff success, fans appreciated Stafford’s time in Detroit. They backed him when he was traded for Jared Goff last offseason.

Stafford added, “To have that support all the way across the country here playing in this game, it means the world to me and my wife, my family. They helped us through a bunch of tough times and are a huge reason I’m sitting here today.”

Only time will tell if the victory will be enough to get Stafford into the Hall of Fame in Canton one day.

