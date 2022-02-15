ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In a rare feat, Good Morning America beats Today in total viewers during the first week of the Winter Olympics

 2 days ago
Today usually dominates during NBC's Olympics coverage. But GMA was able...

The Independent

Winter Olympics LIVE: Kamila Valieva returns in figure skating as Team GB beat Sweden in curling

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva held back tears after she returned to the Winter Olympics ice for the women’s short programme, despite a court ruling that she tested positive for a banned substance. The 15-year-old is still subject to disciplinary procedures but has been allowed to compete by a panel of three arbitrators appointed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, as Russia tries to land a clean sweep of medals in the event. If she wins the event, for which she is an overwhelming favourite, the IOC has said she will not be honoured in a medal ceremony...
12news.com

Watch: Winter Olympics top moments on Tuesday, Feb. 15

BEIJING, China — The U.S. picked up another speed skating medal on Tuesday at the Winter Olympics, while the women’s figure skating competition got underway with the short program. Check out some of the highlights from Tuesday at the 2022 Winter Olympics:. The U.S. men's curling team, led...
NBC News

What the lack of tights for Black figure skaters says about the sport

Louisa Warwin’s discovery of figure skating at age 6 propelled her to an accomplished career. She has participated in competitions around the globe and has received numerous accolades, including a medal at the 2020 Reykjavik International Games. But in the midst of her success, the 28-year-old, who is also a violinist, continues to encounter a longstanding issue: finding the right tights to match her skin tone.
AdWeek

Week of Feb. 7 Morning Show Ratings: For First Time in More Than 30 Years, GMA Is Most-Watched Morning Show During an NBC Olympics Week

According to live-plus-same day data from Nielsen, for the first time in three decades, Good Morning America averaged more total viewers than NBC’s Today during an NBC Olympics week. GMA averaged 3.336 million, while Today averaged 3.066 million. Despite the positive result, GMA’s average in total viewers is actually...
Primetimer

Veneno star Isabel Torres dies at 52

Torres died Friday of lung cancer two years after announcing her diagnosis. The transgender actress was one of the three actresses to play transgender icon La Veneno on the HBO Max Spanish series Veneno. In an Instagram video last November, Torres said doctors told her she had two months to live.
The Independent

Kamila Valieva holds back tears after first skate since doping controversy at Winter Olympics

Kamila Valieva fought back the tears after her first skate since the doping controversy that has engulfed the Winter Olympics in Beijing.The ROC skater was awarded a massive score of 82.16 by the judges before an outpouring of emotion while hunching over her knees.The 15-year-old takes a huge lead at the top of the standings and is on course for gold, but that medal may never be awarded after her positive test for a banned substance was revealed last week.It was not perfect, unsurprisingly given the circumstances, with a slight fall on the triple axel. But she survived the rest...
wpsdlocal6.com

Olympics in prime time: Figure skating controversy; US speed skaters pursue gold

In prime time Tuesday night at the Winter Olympics, controversy on the ice amid a Russian doping scandal ruling — and the pursuit of gold for U.S. speed skaters. NBC brings us the start of women's figure skating, one of the most anticipated events of the Games. Russian Kamila Valieva skates while engulfed in controversy, while Team USA is led by California's Alysa Liu and Karen Chen and Colorado's Mariah Bell.
Primetimer

You adds Lukas Gage

The White Lotus, Euphoria and Love, Victor vet will become a series regular on Season 4 of the Netflix drama, playing an ex-pat American and the youngest son of a wealthy East-Coast magnate who is hiding a trove of secrets and papering over problems with heavy self-medication.
thewestsidegazette.com

Erin Jackson is the first Black woman to win an individual medal in speed skating at the winter Olympics

The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students. Erin Jackson is the first Black woman to win an individual medal in speed skating at the winter Olympics. Jackson almost didn’t compete in the 500m at the Olympics; however, her teammate Brittany Bowe gave up her spot, allowing Jackson to replace her. Not only is she the first Black woman to win an individual medal in speed skating, but she is also the first US woman to win a speed skating gold at the winter Olympics since Bonnie Blair did in 1994. It is amazing to see women, specifically Black women, making monumental achievements in history.
Washington Post

Highlights from Day 13 at the Beijing Winter Olympics

Elsewhere, U.S. skiing star Mikaela Shiffrin failed to finish the women’s Alpine combined competition, continuing a disastrous Olympics for her. Also Thursday, the United States women’s hockey team lost in the final to Canada, 3-2, failing to defend its gold medal from 2018, and the U.S. men’s curling team lost its semifinal match against Britain.
Deadline

2022 Olympics Viewership Still Behind 2018 Games As Tuesday Pulls 10.6M Total Viewers For NBCUniversal Platforms – Update

UPDATE FEB. 16 – 3 P.M.: NBCUniversal has shared updated numbers for Tuesday’s Olympics coverage, recording a Total Audience Delivery of 10.6 million viewers across all platforms including streaming service Peacock. The TV-Only TAD was 10.1 million viewers. The latest count was not only down from from the previous week, but from the corresponding night of the 2018 Olympics, as has mostly been the case for this edition of the Winter Games. Last Tuesday tallied 11 million viewers in its TAD, while in 2018 the same day brought in reported a Total Audience Delivery of 20.5 million viewers across NBC platforms. NBCUniversal...
