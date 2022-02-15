ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Crowned Absolute Best Bagels In New Jersey, Did Your Local Shop Make The List?

By Shannon Holly
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

I take my bagels very seriously. If you're born and raised in Jersey like me, you're exactly the same way. There are so many things that matter in determining a great bagel. The outer crust, the inner tug-of-war chew, the level of freshness, and if you're like me, you need to...

New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey’s best pizza crowned at Pizza Bowl 2

A great way to start an argument in New Jersey is to claim your favorite pizzeria makes the Garden State’s best pizza. I don’t expect that this will put an end to the debates, but a Facebook group called “Jersey Pizza Joints” held their second Pizza Bowl and determined that the best pizza is: Maruca’s in Seaside Heights and Asbury Park.
SEASIDE HEIGHTS, NJ
hobokengirl.com

A List of Old-Fashioned Candy + Chocolate Shops in North Jersey

For some, taking a quick trip to the nearest convenience store will satisfy that late-night sweet tooth. For others, it’s a craving for the extraordinary taste of handmade chocolates and candies. Luckily, various local shops have been specializing in just that for decades. We’ve compiled a list of these old-fashioned gems located throughout North Jersey. Read on to learn more about them and find one close to you.
HOBOKEN, NJ
94.3 The Point

Jersey Shore You Pick Most Annoying Things on the GSP in New Jersey

One of the most heavily traveled roads in all of New Jersey, possibly the East Coast, is the iconic Garden State Parkway. I travel the Parkway every day going back and forth to work. My run is exit 58 to exit 81. Now before we get into “the most annoying things on the Garden State parkway” I do wanna say for the most part of like the ride. Yes the tolls keep increasing, but its a smooth ride and it saves time without all the stopping and starting you find on local roads. Snow removal is good, it’s clean and it has gas, restrooms, and coffee if you need it. However this article is to talk about pet peeves and to let you sound off and share what makes you yell inside your car, hopefully not something you do often.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
State
New Jersey State
94.3 The Point

New Jersey cities make list for most single people

If you’re looking for that special someone, but don’t know where to look, you might want to start in Hoboken. According to a new survey, the Mile Square City is the suburb with the second-highest percentage of singles in the country. The research was done by a site...
HOBOKEN, NJ
Washingtonian.com

The Best Local Shops for Valentine’s Day Chocolate Around DC

Whether you’re buying Valentine’s chocolate for friends, loved ones, or yourself, there’s no reason to skimp on the good stuff. Some of the best confections can be found at these independent shops and chocolatiers around Washington. Note: because of pandemic delays, deadlines for online orders are earlier this year than most.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bagels#South Jersey#Cream Cheese#Food Drink
105.7 The Hawk

Did Your Ex Treat You Like Crap? This Is How You Get Revenge In New Jersey

This is perfect to show how much your ex means to you. Associated Humane Societies just launched a fundraiser that is kind of brilliant. If you donate $10 online to help save the animals of Associated Humane Societies, they'll write your ex’s name in a litter box and let their kitties loose to show how they feel about your awful ex. I told you this was crap-tastic!
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
1035kissfmboise.com

Tempting New Bagel Shop Hopes to Wow Boise’s Taste Buds By Early Spring 2022

In December 2020, the owners of Kiwi Shake & Bake announced that rather than celebrating the restaurant's two-year anniversary in Downtown Boise they'd be asking guests to help them empty the kegs. The cafe was truly unlike anything else the Treasure Valley had to offer. The menu focused on authentic...
BOISE, ID
PhillyBite

10 Best Chicken Wings in New Jersey

New Jersey is home to some of the country's best wings, and you're in luck: they're all available throughout the state! But where do you find them? If you're a foodie in the Garden State, here are a few places to try. They offer both bone-in and bone-out wings, chicken tenders, tofu wings, and more. And if you're not a fan of hot sauce, there are a wide variety of different options to choose from in the garden state.
NEWARK, NJ
Forward

VIDEO: For National Bagel Day, make your own bagels!

Unlike fluden, chremslach or many of the delicacies featured on the Yiddish cooking show “Est Gezunterheyt,”, you’ve undoubtedly had a bagel before. We’re willing to bet, though, that you’ve never tasted one this good!. In this episode of “Est Gezunterheyt,” Rukhl Schaechter and Eve Jochnowitz...
RECIPES
Lifestyle
Food & Drinks
mommypoppins.com

50 Black-Owned Restaurants, Shops & African American Sites in New Jersey

50 Black-Owned Restaurants, Shops & African American Sites in New Jersey. New Jersey holds a unique position in African American history. There are at least 16 underground railroad sites you can still visit in New Jersey, including ones in Jersey City, Boonton, Cranbury, Salem, and Medford. Lawnside in Camden County was a haven for freed and escaped slaves and became the first all-Black community in the North. Black History Month provides an opportunity to honor the lives and legacies of Black New Jerseyans past and present. Shopping at Black-owned businesses is one of the most powerful actions you can take to support the Black community in New Jersey. Not only can your money help small businesses grow, but it puts power directly into the hands of Black entrepreneurs, artists, and creators.
RESTAURANTS
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Celebrate National Bagels & Lox Day with These 10 Mid-Hudson Bagel Shops

Happy National Bagel and Lox Day! Today, February 9th celebrates the popular Jewish-American bagel combination. Now, I'm not Jewish, but that doesn't mean that I can't appreciate a good schmear. I practically lived on bagels and cream cheese growing up. It was always a treat to hit up a local bagel shop after soccer on the weekends. Whether it be plain, sesame seed, egg, cinnamon raisin, pumpernickel, you name it, you can't go wrong.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point

