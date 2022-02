Could this tragedy have been prevented by the Air Force?. A federal judge says yes, and after looking at the facts of the case, it's hard not to agree with him. According to the Texas Tribune, Federal Judge Xavier Rodriguez says the Air Force is 60 percent liable for the 2017 Sutherland Springs church shooting, and has ordered victims, their families, and survivors of the Texas church massacre to receive 230 million dollars in damages.

