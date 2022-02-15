ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley Breathed's Bloom County comic strip is set to become a Fox animated series

 2 days ago

Fox is developing an animated comedy based on Bloom County, the comic strip that originally ran...

End of Watch is set to become a Fox TV series

David Ayer, who wrote and directed the 2012 LAPD action movie thriller starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Michael Peña, will co-write the potential TV adaptation for Fox with former Them showrunner David Matthews. According to Deadline, "End of Watch, the series, follows the daily grind of two young police officers in Los Angeles who are partners and friends, and what happens when they meet criminal forces greater than themselves. Fox Entertainment is the studio."
A prequel series to the British crime film Sexy Beast is still alive at Paramount+

The Sexy Beast prequel series, not to be confused with Netflix dating reality show Sexy Beasts, was first revealed in 2018. Paramount Network ordered it to series in 2019, but scrapped it in 2020. Turns out Sexy Beast is still alive as part of Paramount+'s international division. As Deadline notes, "the prequel to the 2000 cult British gangster movie will track the origin story of the Gal Dove, Don Logan and Teddy Bass characters, played in the movie by Ray Winstone, Ben Kingsley and Ian McShane, respectively. Writer Michael Caleo, whose TV credits include The Sopranos and Rescue Me, will write the adaptation."
FOX Acquires Gumby, New Animated Series and Live-Action Projects Planned

The Gumby franchise has been acquired by FOX Entertainment, with the company planning to launch a new animated series, live-action original content, and more to reimagine the beloved character. The estate of Joseph Clokey, son of Gumby creator Art Clokey, sold the licensing rights as FOX looks to build its library of IP across linear, AVOD, blockchain, and other platforms. Part of the acquisition includes the full library of Gumby animated series, specials, movies, and content, which will help build up Tubi's streaming offerings. New Gumby film, television and streaming, consumer products, licensing, and publishing content is also planned for the future.
Opus Rides Again! 'Bloom County' TV Series Gets Development Deal At Fox

Fox Corp (NASDAQ: FOX) has given Berkeley Breathed the greenlight to develop his satirical comic strip “Bloom County” into an animated series. What Happened: Variety is reporting the series is being developed by Fox’s animation studio Bento Box Entertainment in collaboration with Miramax, Spyglass Media Group and Project X Entertainment. Breathed will co-write and executive produce the new endeavor.
How UPN gave voice to a new generation of Black storytellers in the late 1990s and early 2000s before it was "merged out of existence"

UPN launched in 1995 with shows appealing toward young white male viewers, from Star Trek: Voyager to WWE. "But as network executives became increasingly interested in reaching underserved audiences, UPN soon became known for its Monday night block of groundbreaking Black sitcoms, such as Moesha, The Parkers, Half & Half, One on One and Girlfriends," explains Evan Nicole Brown. "One of the forces behind the shift was Tom Nunan, who joined UPN as executive vp programming in 1997 and was appointed president of entertainment the following year. At Fox, in the late 1980s, Nunan had developed a reputation for greenlighting shows by African American writers, like In Living Color, Martin and Living Single. Other Black-centric sitcoms from that period, including The Cosby Show and its spinoff A Different World, were largely created by white showrunners. Shows by Black creators, Nunan reasoned, would likely resonate more deeply with Black audiences." Nunan says, “by the time I got to UPN, Fox had started to pivot away from shows like Martin and Living Single, so suddenly there was an opening again. When I arrived, Moesha was already on the air, so I built on that." Nunan oversaw the creation of The Source Hip-Hop Music Awards and prioritized the work of Black creators with shows like One on One and Mara Brock Akil's Girlfriends. After Nunan left in 2001, he was succeeded by Dawn Ostroff, who added WB shows Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Roswell. She also launched Veronica Mars in 2004. Rachel True, who starred on UPN's Half & Half, says UPN had begun to import “all these … pretty white teenager shows, and it was very separate and unequal.” True recalls the Black sitcoms being segregated from the white shows during promo day -- "we got buckets of fried chicken" while shows like Buffy were given sushi and salad. In early 2006, the announcement came that UPN and The WB would merge to form The CW. Rose Catherine Pinkney, former senior vp comedy development at Paramount Pictures Television, believes the merger was the result of advertisers paying less money for Black shows. Though some Black shows survived the merger, The CW focused on young adult shows targeting young white women. "The CW was intended to merge UPN’s diverse and creative programming with The WB’s profitability," says Brown. "Yet 16 years after its creation, the network has yet to turn a profit; it is now up for sale and being shopped by its corporate owners, ViacomCBS and WarnerMedia. Meanwhile, streaming platforms like Netflix have resuscitated many of UPN’s beloved shows."
The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window's surprise finale cameo came at the last minute, with Netflix's help

"Thank God, Netflix somehow got (its major movie star) on board, at least enough to get on the phone with me," says Rachel Ramras, who co-created the absurdist thriller with Hugh Davidson and Larry Dorf. Davidson adds: For forever, our script .... kept saying 'a major movie star' until maybe two or three days before we were supposed to shoot the scene. We were all freaked out, and we were all imagining, 'If we couldn’t get a star, what could we do?' We were crazed at one point. I remember suggesting Miss Piggy, and Rachel and Larry laughed. Thank God, that went no further than the three of us talking."
Charleston Regional Business Journal

HGTV, Discover+ series to feature Berkeley County development

If you’re still worried about getting out in the community with germs and frigid weather all around, HGTV and Discovery+ are has a neighborhood fix you can indulge in from your couch. On Feb. 28, the channels will begin airing season three of its Rock the Block series, featuring...
gamefreaks365.com

American McGee’s Alice is becoming a TV series

The showrunner of this TV show is well-known voice actor David Hayter. We’re all familiar with Disney’s fantastic Alice in Wonderland adaption, but what if we told you that we preferred the gloomy journey in American McGee’s Alice? The creepy game was bought up by Radar Pictures this week, and a TV program with creator David Hayter was revealed.
South Park's library moving from HBO Max to Paramount+, which will also be home to Beavis and Butt-Head

Starting in 2025, South Park's vast library will return to Paramount+, while new episodes will continue airing on Comedy Central. Additionally, new episodes of South Park, starting with Season 27, will join Paramount+ starting in 2024. Beavis and Butt-Head, meanwhile, will return with new episodes this year on Paramount+ instead of Comedy Central.
Magnolia Network renews three shows including Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, orders five new unscripted series

Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines has been picked up for Season 6. Art in Bloom with Helen Dealtry has been renewed for a second season and Restoring Galveston has received a Season 4 pickup. New series include A Home Away with husband-and-wife design team Bryan and Catherine Williamson; Beach Cottage Chronicles; Handcrafted Hotels following a hotelier and team of artists; Home Stories with Kate and Amy with stylist-photographer duo Kate Martindale and Amy Neunsinger; and an untitled project with professional baker Bryan Ford.
The Best Adult Animated Series On Netflix

There was once a time when cartoons were geared exclusively towards children, but thankfully, those days are long gone. The animation genre has exploded over the past two decades, expanding into the realm of adult comedy and drama. As it turns out, Netflix has a lot to offer when it comes to adult cartoons, from ground-breaking anime series to laugh-out-loud comedies backed by A-list voice talent.
‘National Treasure’ Disney Plus Series Casts Catherine Zeta-Jones

Zeta-Jones joins previously announced cast members Lisette Alexis, Zuri Reed, Jordan Rodrigues, Antonio Cipriano, and Jake Austin Walker, and Lyndon Smith in the series continuation of the film franchise of the same name. Production is set to begin this month in Baton Rouge, LA. More from Variety. Michelle Yeoh Among...
