ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartlesville, OK

Bartlesville recognized as “film friendly” city

By FOX23.com News Staff
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KGmld_0eFFWPWA00
Bartlesville Price Tower Price Tower, designed by famous architect Frank Lloyd Wright, is just one of the unique features in Bartlesville.

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Bartlesville has achieved ‘film friendly’ certification as part of the Oklahoma Film + Music Office (OF+MO) Film Friendly Community Program.

In recent years, several movies have had filming and production in Bartlesville, including “To the Wonder” in 2010, “August: Osage County” in 2012 and “Killers of the Flower Moon” in 2020 and 2021.

“Since 2010, Visit Bartlesville has been proud to support everything from studio productions to independent films and television projects with the community welcoming everyone from Meryl Streep and Leonardo DiCaprio to ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’,” said Maria Gus, Executive Director of Visit Bartlesville.

Requirements of the program include the community designating a liaison that can help a production ease into the community, assisting them in accessing filming locations and connecting them with local vendors, such as restaurants with space for large parties or that can cater large amounts for a long period of time.

“Bartlesville has been extremely fortunate to have hosted a number of productions over the years, and we’re pleased to have developed a great working relationship with the film industry,” said Bartlesville City Manager Mike Bailey.

“While it has been a privilege to represent Oklahoma in our efforts, the greater reward has been to help Oklahoma filmmakers, talent and crew develop more opportunities to work and do what they love in Oklahoma.”

“We continually hear from filmmakers who’ve worked in the area how impressed they’ve been not only with the picturesque locations and landscapes, but how appreciative they are for the warm welcome and support they’ve received from the community of Bartlesville,” said OF+MO Director Tava Maloy Sofsky.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Sylvester Stallone to star in mobster series set in Tulsa

Sylvester Stallone is ready to live on Tulsa Time. The actor has landed the lead role in “Tulsa King,” an upcoming Paramount+ series. “Tulsa King” tells the story of Dwight Manfredi, a member of the mafia in New York. After Manfredi is released from prison and banished from his home, he moves to Tulsa and creates his own group of mobsters.
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bartlesville, OK
Local
Oklahoma Government
Bartlesville, OK
Entertainment
Bartlesville, OK
Government
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Oklahoma Entertainment
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Hip hop artist arrested in Vinita

VINITA, Okla. — Chrisean Malone, better known as her stage name, chriseanrock, was arrested Monday in Craig County. The Craig County Jail log says she was booked at 10:42 a.m. on possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, and receiving, possessing and concealing a stolen vehicle. She’s being held at the jail in Vinita.
VINITA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
55K+
Followers
93K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy