Why isn’t ‘This Is Us’ on TV tonight (2/15/22)?

Is FBI: Most Wanted new tonight on CBS? Or, is the spin-off finding itself on hold due to the Winter Olympics on NBC?. Well, there’s no real sense in beating around the bush here — let’s go ahead and get some of the bad news out of the way. There is no new episode of the show; meanwhile, there’s not a new episode next week, either. The Beijing Games are keeping the crime drama (and the rest of the FBI franchise) off the air until we get around to Tuesday, February 22.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 8 DAYS AGO