ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Why isn’t ‘This Is Us’ on TV tonight (2/15/22)?

By Deb Kiner
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Fans of “This Is Us” on NBC will have to wait one more week for a new episode. The popular drama in its sixth and final...

www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTVB

Canceled and Renewed TV Shows for 2022: See the Full List

Are your favorite TV shows canceled or renewed? Let's find out!. As television attempts to get back to as close to a normal schedule as possible amid an ongoing pandemic, that means the broadcast networks will continue to make difficult decisions about the fates of their shows. While some are lucky enough to earn multi-season pickups (see: NBC's OneChicago franchise, CBS' Young Sheldon) or early renewals (i.e. ABC's Grey's Anatomy, CBS' Ghosts) and some are gearing up for their farewell (NBC's This Is Us, ABC's Black-ish), it's a waiting game for the majority of the others.
TV SERIES
Popculture

9 TV Shows That Were Canceled Almost Immediately

Bringing a television show to the air is one of the hardest achievements to accomplish in the entertainment industry. It takes so much effort to write a script, cast, film, direct and produce just to complete a pilot episode. Even then, network executives still need to approve the pilot and schedule the show. It's one reason why even a low-rated series will get the chance to have all its episodes air even if it's about to be canceled. However, there are some extremely rare and even shocking cases where a show is canceled almost immediately after it began.
TV SERIES
IGN

Every Cancelled and Ending TV Show Announced in 2022

This list contains shows whose networks made their cancellation announcements in 2022, even if a show won't air its final season until 2023. In 2022, we're keeping a running tally on all of the TV shows that have been cancelled or announced to be ending. Some of the latest shows on the chopping block are Amazon's I know What You Did Last Summer, Showtime's Black Monday, and Dan Brown's The Last Symbol. TV shows could be cancelled for a number of reasons: ratings, budget, casting complications, and behind-the-scenes executive decisions we'll never completely understand.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Is FBI: Most Wanted new tonight on CBS? More on Jess’ eventual exit

Is FBI: Most Wanted new tonight on CBS? Or, is the spin-off finding itself on hold due to the Winter Olympics on NBC?. Well, there’s no real sense in beating around the bush here — let’s go ahead and get some of the bad news out of the way. There is no new episode of the show; meanwhile, there’s not a new episode next week, either. The Beijing Games are keeping the crime drama (and the rest of the FBI franchise) off the air until we get around to Tuesday, February 22.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Tonight#Live Tv#Alpine Skiing#Figure Skating#Nbc#Peacock#Hulu Live Tv
FanSided

Is a new episode of The Equalizer on tonight? (February 6)

It has been far too long since we’ve seen new episodes of The Equalizer. What’s going on with the schedule right now? Is a new episode on tonight, Sunday, Feb. 6?. Can you believe that Jan. 9 was the last time we had a new episode of Queen Latifah’s series? This break has gone on long enough, but we have some bad news. It’s still not over.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
Cleveland.com

How to watch tonight’s episode of ‘The Amazing Race’ season 33: Free streaming options (2/16/22)

“The Amazing Race” continues Wednesday night at 9 p.m. Eastern on CBS. WATCH LIVE FOR FREE: FuboTV (free trial) and Paramount+ (free trial). In tonight’s episode “Souvlaki,” teams bid adieu to Corsica as they travel to Greece. While there, they’ll be tested on both their memory and spelling ability. Meanwhile, one team makes a mistake that could end up costing them a spot in the next leg.
TV SERIES
TheWrap

‘Promised Land’ to Move From ABC to Hulu After Just 5 Episodes

“Promised Land” has been pulled from ABC’s primetime schedule after just five episodes. The drama will move to Hulu and finish its 10-episode run there. The series, which focuses on a Latinx family in Sonoma Valley, has been very low rated in its short run — but critical reviews remain strong. “Promised Land,” which currently averages 2.9 million total viewers per episode, including one week of (mostly) DVR catchup, has a perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes, though it’s only based on seven critics.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'The Voice' Not Returning to NBC This Spring

The Voice is taking a bit of a break this spring. While the show previously aired two seasons during the course of the year, it's back to one cycle for the time being. According to Fansided, Season 22 of The Voice won't be coming back until later this year. During...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Promised Land’ Pulled From ABC Schedule, to Finish Season 1 on Hulu

Click here to read the full article. The new ABC drama “Promised Land” is moving over to Hulu. The drama series premiered on the broadcast network on Jan. 24. Beginning March 1, it will move to the streaming service for the final five episodes of Season 1. The show has been far from a ratings breakout during its initial episodes. Season to date in the Nielsen Live+7 ratings, it is averaging just a 0.3 rating in adults 18-49 and 2.9 million viewers per episode. “‘Promised Land’ is a beautifully executed and tremendously entertaining series of which everyone at our company is extremely...
TV SERIES
FanSided

Walker will not return with new episodes in February 2022

We knew the earliest Walker Season 2 could return would be Thursday, Feb. 24. That’s not going to be the case. There won’t be a new episode this month. When Walker went on its hiatus, we didn’t know how long it would be. All we knew was that it wouldn’t return before the last Thursday of February. The CW doesn’t want to compete with the Winter Olympics on NBC.
TV SERIES
PWMania

WWE RAW Preview For Tonight (2/14)

The final RAW before WWE Elimination Chamber will take place tonight at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. This episode will air on SYFY network. WWE has announced the following lineup for tonight’s RAW- -Brock Lesnar delivers final message before Elimination Chamber. -Lita stops by RAW on her way to...
WWE
goodhousekeeping.com

'The Equalizer' Fans Bombard Queen Latifah With Season 3 Questions After Seeing Her Instagram

The Equalizer fans are missing the CBS drama and are more than ready for season 3 — that is, if and when it premieres. The show, starring Queen Latifah as leading protagonist Robyn, is the latest iteration of the original '80s TV series and two films. Cocreated by executive producers Richard Lindheim, Michael Sloan and Queen Latifah, the show follows the life of former CIA operative Robyn. To many, she seems like a typical single mother who lives at home with her aunt Viola (Lorraine Touissant) and daughter Delilah (Layla DeLeon Hayes). In reality, Robyn lives a double life and works undercover to defend people who have nowhere else to turn.
TV SERIES
theplaylist.net

‘The Thing About Pam’ Trailer: Renée Zellweger Portrays Midwestern Murderess In Upcoming NBC True Crime Drama

If any genre’s stock has grown over the past decade, it’s been that of true crime. A trend that began in the mid-2010s with podcasts and docuseries like HBO’s “The Jinx” and Netflix’s “Making a Murderer” soon gave way to splashy TV fictionalizations like “Mindhunter” and FX’s “American Crime Story” series. The latest developments have been podcast adaptations like “Dirty John” and Apple TV+’s “The Shrink Next Door” that wink even more at the audience with self-aware casting choices and comic overtones.
TV SERIES
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
140K+
Followers
58K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy