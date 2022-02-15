ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

US could see a century's worth of sea rise in just 30 years

By SETH BORENSTEIN
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerica's coastline will see sea levels rise in the next 30 years by as much as they did in the entire 20th century, with major Eastern cities hit regularly with costly floods even on sunny days, a government report warns. By 2050, seas lapping against the U.S. shore will...

The Independent

Pacific Northwest sees up to 39-fold jump in squid numbers linked to ocean heat ‘blobs’

The climate-driven rise in ocean heatwaves has triggered an alarming jump in squid populations along the Pacific coasts of Washington and Oregon over the last two decades, a new study reports.Research, in the journal Marine and Coastal Fisheries, assessed populations of the squid species, Doryteuthis opalescens, from California to northern Washington, and found that numbers have significantly increased between 1998 and 2019.While Pacific ocean heatwaves have previously been linked to mass fish die-offs, the new study reveals that Washington and Oregon saw a 39-fold and 25-fold increase in squid populations, respectively.Market squids, also called opalescents for their kaleidoscopic colour-changing skin,...
ENVIRONMENT
The Conversation U.S.

What's causing sea level rise? It's now expected to add 10-12 inches by midcentury

Sea levels are rising whether people are ready or not, and that will bring profound flood risks to large parts of the Gulf and Atlantic coasts and the U.S. economy. A new report led by scientists at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration warns that the U.S. should prepare for 10-12 inches of relative sea level rise on average in the next 30 years. The rise is due to both sinking land and global warming, with enough greenhouse gases already released by fossil fuel use and other activities that the country is unlikely to avoid it. That much sea level rise means...
New Scientist

Over 190 African heritage sites threatened by rising seas this century

Rising seas will more than triple the number of African heritage sites exposed to the risk of dangerous coastal floods. By 2050, over 190 of these locations could be in peril. They include the ancient remains of Carthage in Tunisia – which was the capital of the powerful Carthaginian civilisation in the first millennium BC – and a region of the Egyptian Mediterranean coast rich in archaeological sites connected to the Ancient Egyptian civilisation as well as to the Greeks and Romans.
ENVIRONMENT
eenews.net

Sea levels may rise a foot by 2050, NOAA predicts

Sea levels along U.S. coastlines will rise by a projected 10 to 12 inches on average by 2050, equal to the amount over the last century, federal officials said in a NOAA-led report released today. The report set off immediate alarms for the Biden administration, with NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad...
ENVIRONMENT
abc17news.com

US sea levels will rise rapidly in the next 30 years, new report shows

A new report provides an alarming forecast for the US: Sea level will rise as much in the next 30 years as it did in the past 100 — increasing the frequency of high-tide flooding, pushing storm surge to the extreme and inundating vulnerable coastal infrastructure with saltwater. The...
ENVIRONMENT
Marietta Daily Journal

US sea levels to rise at a faster pace than in past 100 years

Oceans along the U.S. coastline will rise faster within the next three decades than they did in the past 100 years, bringing more flooding to coastal cities such as New York and Miami, according to the latest projections. Sea levels are expected to rise as much as 12 inches (30...
International Business Times

U.S. Sea Level To Rise By 2050 As Much As In Past Century, NOAA Says

Sea levels around the United States will rise up to a foot over the next 30 years due to climate change, as much as they have risen in the previous century, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) projected in a report on Tuesday. The forecasts that sea levels along...
ENVIRONMENT
News Channel 25

NOAA warns sea levels will rise dramatically in U.S. in the next 30 years

A new report led by NOAA warns that the country’s coasts will be hit by fast sea level rise between now and the year 2050. Researchers at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Agency estimate that the U.S. will experience as much sea level in the next 30 years as it witnessed in the previous 100 years.
ENVIRONMENT
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

U.S. coastline to see up to a foot of sea level rise by 2050

The United States is expected to experience as much sea level rise by the year 2050 as it witnessed in the previous hundred years. That’s according to a NOAA-led report updating sea level rise decision-support information for the U.S. released today in partnership with half a dozen other federal agencies.
ENVIRONMENT
Sand Hills Express

Sea levels along U.S. coast to rise a foot by 2050, study projects

Sea levels along United States coastlines are projected to rise between 10 and 12 inches on average by 2050, according to an interagency report published Tuesday. The forecasted increase over the next 30 years could amount to the same rise seen over the last 100 years. The Gulf Coast will...
ENVIRONMENT
bulletin-news.com

Climate Change Could Bring Unprecedented Sea Rise to the US in 30 Years

A federal analysis predicts that sea levels would rise by as much as they did in the whole twentieth century along America’s coastline in the next 30 years, causing expensive floods even on sunny days in key Eastern towns. According to a 111-page report released Tuesday by the National...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Government Agencies Report One Foot Sea-Level Rise by 2050

A new report provides the United States with alarming forecasts as sea levels are predicted to rise in the next 30 years, more than in the last 100 years, with floods increasing in frequency, storm surges peaking, and fragile coastal infrastructure will be flooded with saltwater. An inter-ministerial report led...
