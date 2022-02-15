US could see a century's worth of sea rise in just 30 years

Sea levels are rising whether people are ready or not, and that will bring profound flood risks to large parts of the Gulf and Atlantic coasts and the U.S. economy. A new report led by scientists at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration warns that the U.S. should prepare for 10-12 inches of relative sea level rise on average in the next 30 years. The rise is due to both sinking land and global warming, with enough greenhouse gases already released by fossil fuel use and other activities that the country is unlikely to avoid it. That much sea level rise means...

ALEXANDRIA, VA ・ 22 HOURS AGO