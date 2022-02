KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — House Bill 2364, which would allow public school teachers to have a concealed carry permit in the classroom, passed out of the House Education Committee on Thursday by a vote of 16-7. The lead sponsor is Del. Doug Smith, R-Mercer, a military veteran who says he sees value in having a defense plan in place for school threats.

EDUCATION ・ 9 HOURS AGO