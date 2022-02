I try to forget a lot of my poor childhood, but the other day I was reminded of just how challenging it was to live in that state. In a news conference, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said, “It’s OK to let children eat lunch in the cold to keep kids safe.” Psaki is a mother of two; usually, I would listen to what she said about what kids should do in school during the pandemic.

MONTCLAIR, NJ ・ 35 MINUTES AGO