There’s an update coming tomorrow for Prosperous Universe, with the Atlas update bringing new features to maps, a new mobile UI companion, new interactive planets, and more. The update will go live tomorrow, February 10th, and is centered around improvements. Maps, offer a new way to filter resource deposits, populations, and other information that you might need. The highlight section in the new settings lets you select from a range of items like bases or public infrastructure that you will be able to see after word as icons on the map. In other words you can create your own map keys based on your particular preferences and needs. These maps will also be integrated into the mobile UI for greater access.

IMMIGRATION ・ 8 DAYS AGO