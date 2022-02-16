Goooooal! Mini soccer field popping up at this Gainesville park

Myrtle Street Park is set to replace its old playground with a mini-pitch soccer field. City officials hope for the project to be complete before summer. - photo by Conner Evans - photo by Conner Evans

Myrtle Street Park will replace its old playground area with a mini soccer field, and Gainesville officials hope to install more of these unique fields in other parks around the city.

The mini-field is a 60-foot by 90-foot lighted court with artificial turf and smaller goals, with fencing all around, Parks and Recreation Director Kate Mattison said. It will also likely come with some spectator seating, and turf fields like this are growing in popularity, she said.

“Right now we have a lot of our community patrons who play soccer on our tennis courts, so this is giving them a specific opportunity to play soccer on a turf field,” Mattison said.

United Way of Hall County partnered with the Salvation Army and Gainesville Parks and Recreation to apply for a grant to secure funding for the soccer field. The grant, funded through the GA 100 Initiative to help fund mini soccer fields like this one throughout Georgia, is worth $75,000 and United Way is contributing $25,000. The city has agreed to cover the rest of the cost of the installation of the field, which officials expect to be around $50,000.

The GA 100 Initiative is a partnership of the Atlanta United Foundation, which provides funding for the program.

The turf field will be built with a concrete base before turf is put over it, and concrete could be the main hangup if the project gets delayed, Mattison said. It’s been hard to come by with recent supply chain woes.

Along with the mini-field, the neighborhood park will get some additional lighting and likely some benches and new walkways, she said. Installing more mini-fields like this one are part of Gainesville Parks’ master plan over the next several years.

Gainesville has made recent improvements to Kenwood Park, across the street from Myrtle, making way for the field.

“We put in a small, new playground (at Kenwood). We built a bridge; we put in some new sidewalks,” Mattison said. “(Myrtle) is very popular for pickup basketball ... but the playground (at Myrtle) is very old. We didn’t want to take that playground out until we had a new playground across the street at Kenwood. ... Hopefully it will be the first of many of these courts.”