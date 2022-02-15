How Luxury Agents Can Leverage Their Social Media Pages

Minority Gen-Z Millionaire Changes the Narrative for Young Adults in the Military. RIVERSIDE, Calif., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 22-year-old Rickey D. Smith Jr., is a serial entrepreneur along with military experience under his belt. Rickey is one of the top institutional money managers in his company, GW Capital Investments, focused on millennial investors & franchises. Rickey's mission is to help young adults understand personal finance. He has a passion for helping others, especially those from low-income families & neighborhoods where there aren't many resources available at their disposal. His goal is to make sure they understand how vital financial literacy can become professionally and personally by understanding what kind of financial tools work best for them.

