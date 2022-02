PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — In this week’s Sunday Spotlight and in honor of Black History Month, we’re highlighting a retired educator. But Elwin Dickerson is not just any teacher. He became the first Black male kindergarten teacher in the Uniontown School District in 1972. He was a kindergarten teacher at Craig Elementary School, which is now an apartment building. (Photo Courtesy Elwin Dickerson) But Elwin says becoming a teacher wasn’t easy because he was a 6’2’’ 220-pound African American man. In his undergraduate years at California University, Elwin says professors made it hard for him to earn passing grades, and some even advised him to transfer...

