Travis County, TX

COVID-19 vaccine clinic at EXPO Center relocating

By Grace Reader
KXAN
 1 day ago

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — This past weekend was the last to get a COVID-19 vaccine at the Travis County Exposition Center, according to Travis County leaders. That clinic is moving to the Ray Martinez Building on McKinney Falls Parkway.

DATA: COVID-19 hospitalizations in Texas continue dropping as omicron surge wanes

The new vaccine center will be open Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. No appointment is needed. The COVID-19 vaccine is free at this location regardless of insurance.

Though case numbers and hospitalizations are finally dropping as the omicron surge wanes, health leaders are still pushing vaccinations as the best protection against the virus and possible future surges.

“Vaccine will continue to be the pivotal message,” Dr. Desmar Walkes, the local health authority, said last week in an update.

You can find other vaccine locations and options on Travis County’s website .

AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

KXAN

