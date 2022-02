CINCINNATI (WKRC) - When the storm plowed through the area, it left a massive job for local plows. But those trucks left a lot of people with postal problems. Erin Palin woke up to her mailbox lying in the snow. It's not the first time. She has doorbell video from 2019, the camera caught a kid kicking over -- and stomping on -- her mailbox. So, Erin went back to her doorbell cam. This time, though, it was not a misguided youth. On Thursday night, a plow plowed-down Palin's mailbox.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 11 DAYS AGO