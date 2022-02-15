ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

'Pieces of Her' Trailer Asks What You'd Do If Your Mom Was Like John Wick (and Also Was Toni Collette)

By Erick Massoto
Collider
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIn just about two weeks from now, we will embark on a dangerous journey with Bella Heathcote in order to discover what sort of dark secrets her onscreen mother Toni Collette is hiding. The duo stars in Pieces of Her, a Netflix thriller about a mother-daughter relationship that is brutally changed...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

This new Netflix thriller is so disturbing, viewers are warning each other about it

Don't Miss: Friday’s deals: $10 COVID tests, Philips Hue sale, $179 Roomba, $20 Fire TV Stick, more “WHAT THE HELL,” tweeted a viewer just a few days ago after having just checked out the Mother/Android movie — one of Netflix’s biggest films right now. “This movie destroyed me … still crying.” This film, a sci-fi thriller starring Chloë Grace Moretz as a soon-to-be mother and Algee Smith as her boyfriend, is currently the #3 movie on Netflix’s global Top 10 (English) movies list. And it’s important to stress that word, global, because while Netflix users in many countries outside the US can...
TV & VIDEOS
/Film

The One Horror Movie That Actually Scares Quentin Tarantino

What scares the guy who wrote the notorious severed ear sequence in "Reservoir Dogs?" Last fall, director Quentin Tarantino stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert for a chat about the novelization of his 2019 movie "Once Upon A Time... in Hollywood." During the interview, Colbert asks about his favorite adaptations and brings up "Who Goes There?" The 1938 short story written by John W. Campbell Jr centers on a group of researchers at an Antarctic outpost trapped with an unearthly, shape-shifting monster who can imitate any organic thing it consumes. The tale would later get an Atomic Age translation to the big screen with 1951's "The Thing from Another World," directed by Christian Nyby. In 1982, "Halloween" director John Carpenter revisited Campbell's story with "The Thing." Frequent Tarantino collaborator Kurt Russell leads an all-male ensemble cast in the once critically panned sci-fi thriller. "The Thing," however, has since gained new life and is now regarded as one of the scariest, most beloved, and influential movies ever, leaving its creative mark on directors ranging from Guillermo Del Toro to J.J. Abrams to the "Jackie Brown" creator himself. Both adaptations are appreciated, but it's the latter film that the pair gush over. Tarantino has especially high praise for the film's claustrophobic atmosphere and Rob Bottin's groundbreaking practical effects ("Some of the greatest special effects ever put on a movie theater screen," Tarantino states).
MOVIES
mxdwn.com

New Trailer for Sequel to Horror Classic ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ Released by Netflix

Netflix dropped a new trailer for the upcoming sequel to the 1974 horror classic The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. The film, titled Texas Chainsaw Massacre, will focus on an entrepreneur from San Francisco named Melody, played by Sarah Yarkin, who visits Texas on a business trip with her sister Lila, played by Elsie Fisher, and their two friends Dante and Ruth, played by Jacob Latimore and Nell Hudson. The group of friends will find themselves at the mercy of serial killer Leatherface, portrayed in this film by Mark Burnham. The role of Leatherface was first performed in the 1974 installment by Gunnar Hansen, who passed away in 2015. Olwen Fouéré plays the role of Sally Hardesty, a character from the original film who swore vengeance against Leatherface. The role of Sally was first performed by Marilyn Burns, who passed away in 2014.
TV & VIDEOS
theplaylist.net

‘The Thing About Pam’ Trailer: Renée Zellweger Portrays Midwestern Murderess In Upcoming NBC True Crime Drama

If any genre’s stock has grown over the past decade, it’s been that of true crime. A trend that began in the mid-2010s with podcasts and docuseries like HBO’s “The Jinx” and Netflix’s “Making a Murderer” soon gave way to splashy TV fictionalizations like “Mindhunter” and FX’s “American Crime Story” series. The latest developments have been podcast adaptations like “Dirty John” and Apple TV+’s “The Shrink Next Door” that wink even more at the audience with self-aware casting choices and comic overtones.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
UPI News

What to stream this weekend: 'Sweet Magnolias' S2, 'Reacher'

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Amazon Prime will release thriller series the Reacher and Netflix romantic comedy series, Sweet Magnolias, will return for Season 2 this weekend. Also, this weekend, the Olympics will kick off on NBC, a docuseries on 90s-era Black comedy night at The Comedy Store, Phat Tuesdays: The Era of Hip Hop Comedy, will premiere on Amazon Prime, Uma Thurman series Suspicion will premiere on Apple TV+ and a new Amazon original movie, Book of Love, will air ahead of Valentine's Day.
TV SHOWS
Popculture

'Sons of Anarchy' Actor Joins 'John Wick' Franchise

The John Wick franchise continues to grow, ahead of John Wick 4, and now a Sons of Anarchy actor has joined the series. Deadline reports that actor Ray McKinnon will play a supporting role in Starz's The Continental, a prequel to the hit movies starring Keanu Reeves. According to the outlet, McKinnon will portray a character named Jenkins, though no other details about the role have been shared at this time. McKinnon is most well-known for playing Assistant U.S. Attorney Lincoln Potter in Sons of Anarchy. He has reprised the role in SoA spinoff Mayans M.C., last appearing in the show's Season 3 finale.
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

‘Jack Reacher’ Author on Tom Cruise Casting: ‘I Think That the Size Thing is Important’

For many fans of Lee Childs’ “Jack Reacher” books the new Amazon series is a second chance to get the casting right. The series was previously adapted into two films starring Tom Cruise as the titular character, 2012’s “Jack Reacher” and its 2016 sequel “Jack Reacher: Never Go Back.” While those movies were moderately successful, critics felt like Cruise’s casting ignored one of the most important aspects of the books. Jack Reacher is known for being a physically imposing character, described in one book as “extremely tall, extremely broad, long-armed and long-legged” with “hands the size of dinner plates.” No matter...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Netflix Reveals First Teaser of Mark Ruffalo and Ryan Reynolds in a New Sci-fi Adventure The Adam Project

Netflix Reveals First Teaser of Mark Ruffalo and Ryan Reynolds in a New Sci-fi Adventure The Adam Pr. The Adam Project was one of the 2022 film lineups revealed last February 3, 2022. The list features upcoming projects like The Gray Man, The Mother, and Knives Out 2. The Adam Project features Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Saldaña, and Jennifer Garner in the new Sci-fi adventure film.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gil Birmingham
Person
Bella Heathcote
Person
Andy Oliver
Person
Karin Slaughter
Person
Jessica Barden
Person
Omari Hardwick
Person
Toni Collette
Person
Joe Dempsie
PopCrush

‘That ’90s Show’ Announces Cast

More than 15 years after That ’70s Show concluded its run on Fox, the series is coming back as That ’90s Show on Netflix. The main connection to the original series are returning cast members Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp as Red and Kitty. On That ’70s Show they played the parents of Topher Grace’s character, Eric Foreman. In this new series, which is set in 1995, Eric and Donna (Laura Prepon) have had a daughter named Leia, who comes to live with Red and Kitty for the summer.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Criminal Minds Revival Reportedly Bringing Back Six Fan-Favorite Cast Members

About two years ago, Criminal Minds aired its series finale, wrapping up 15 years of storytelling with "And in the End." That end turned out to be short-lived, though, as a year after the finale aired, ViacomCBS-owned streaming platform Paramount+ announced they were interested in reviving the procedural show for a prestige miniseries, with the possibility of a full-on revival if the miniseries performs well. Similar to revivals like Saved By the Bell and planned events like the upcoming CSI and LA Law revivals, Criminal Minds would feature both new and returning characters -- and now it sounds like some of the first cast deals are in place.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

MOVIES - Texas Chainsaw Massacre - Official Netflix Trailer

After nearly 50 years of hiding, Leatherface returns to terrorize a group of idealistic young friends who accidentally disrupt his carefully shielded world in a remote Texas town. Based on characters created by Kim Henkel and Tobe Hooper. Story by Fede Álvarez & Rodo Sayagues. Screenplay by Chris Thomas Devlin....
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pieces Of Her#Showtime#Homeland#House Of Cards#Downton Abbey#Skins
Thrillist

Amazon's 'Reacher' Wants You to Know Jack Reacher Is a Very Big Boy

Canonically, Jack Reacher is a large man. The protagonist of Lee Child's 26-and-counting novels is often discussed in terms of his massive size: his "supermarket chicken hands," his knuckles "like walnuts," and his biceps "like basketballs." And those are just descriptions of his arms. With a semi-erotic flair, Child's prose paints an image of Reacher in the reader's mind that's like a combination of an NFL player, Paul Bunyan, and the mystical talking trees from Lord of the Rings. His body, which he uses to dismantle a never-ending array of foolish attackers, exists in a strange metaphysical space beyond reality and human comprehension. It provides a challenge that Amazon Prime Video's new series Reacher attempts to confront head on.
NFL
Deadline

First-Time Oscar Nominees Kirsten Dunst & Kodi Smit-McPhee On ‘The Power Of The Dog’s “Very Rare” Resonance, Alex Garland’s ‘Civil War,’ Baz Luhrmann’s Upcoming Elvis Pic & More

The Power of the Dog’s Kirsten Dunst and Kodi Smit-McPhee earned their first Oscar nominations on Tuesday for their turns in the Jane Campion film, speaking with Deadline about its stellar reception and upcoming projects including the action epic Civil War, which the former is starring in for Alex Garland, and the Untitled Elvis Presley Project from Baz Luhrmann in which the latter shot a role. While Dunst wouldn’t disclose specifics as to the story of Civil War, she shared that the film will enter production in Atlanta in March. And while Smit-McPhee admits he only has “a small part” in...
MOVIES
thenerdstash.com

Jonah Hill and Kenya Barris Pen New Netflix Comedy

O.M.G! I can barely contain my excitement! Today Netflix released a coming attractions trailer which gave viewers an exclusive sneak peek at a brand new comedy written by the talented pair of Jonah Hill and Kenya Barris. You People is directed by Barris, which Netflix reports will be his feature film directorial debut. You People has a star-studded cast filled with comedic greats Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep), David Duchovny (The X-files), Rhea Perlman (Cheers), Deon Cole (Black-ish), and none other than the legendary Eddie Murphy. The Netflix original will also feature the talents of La La Anthony, Andrew Schulz, Lauren London, and Nia Long.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Peter Dinklage Said the Seven Dwarfs Are an Insult, but the Reality Is More Complex

Emmy-winning actor Peter Dinklage has made a point of refusing to take stereotypical roles commonly reserved for little people (LP), but he’s never been one to address the challenges that he and other LP actors face in Hollywood. That changed during an interview on Marc Maron’s January 24 “WTF” podcast. During a conversation regarding Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” Dinklage praised Disney for casting a Latina actress as Snow White but condemned them for continuing to present what he believed were outdated stereotypes. “Literally no offense to anything, but I was sort of taken aback,”...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Army
Collider

The 10 Best TV Medical Dramas, Ranked

What is it that draws us to medical dramas? Is it the sense of urgency whenever we’re hooked to watching doctors frantically try and save someone’s life? Are the smokey romances that spark up between co-workers?. Whatever the case is, medical dramas have been a reliable staple on...
TV SHOWS
Popculture

10 Must-See Netflix Movies Coming in 2022

Netflix is making another big push with original movies in 2022, making sure subscribers have a new way to escape at the end of each week. On Thursday, the streamer put out a teaser with scenes from almost every movie it plans to release through the end of the year, boasting a shocking number of stars. The preview proves that Netflix is ready to entertain audiences while the major Hollywood studios' theatrical calendars have few exciting blockbusters so far. Netflix plans to release 86 movies in 2022.
MOVIES
Elite Daily

Netflix's 2022 New Movie Slate Is Packed With A-List Actors

Since Netflix debuted House of Cards in 2013, it has been primarily known as a streaming service for original TV series, albeit ones that drop all episodes at once so they can be watched like an extra-long movie. But since the release of 2018’s Mudbound, it’s also become a place for feature films starring A-list actors. In 2021, Netflix announced a movie slate so vast, it necessitates debuting more than one new original film a week. To follow that up, Netflix’s 2022 new movie slate looks to top that, and brings a cavalcade of stars to the party as well.
MOVIES
Collider

The Best Oscar Movies on Netflix Right Now

If you’re looking to put a little prestige into your viewing experience, Netflix actually has quite a few “Oscar movies” to choose from. It can be tough to find exactly what you’re looking for, however, so below we’ve assembled a list of the very best Oscar movies on Netflix right now.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy