'Windfall' Trailer Showcases a Hitchcockian Thriller Starring Jesse Plemons and Lily Collins

By Aidan King
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeing trapped inside is hardly a foreign concept these days, and that's the premise for Netflix’s upcoming psychological thriller Windfall — but with a slight twist. The streamer dropped the trailer for the film today, which stars Jason Segel, Lily Collins, and Jesse Plemons in an isolated drama about a robbery...

Popculture

The Forgotten Morgan Freeman Thriller That Recently Blew up on Netflix

After Under Suspicion, an obscure 2000 thriller starring Morgan Freeman and Gene Hackman, was added to Netflix last month, it surprisingly attracted more attention than it ever got when it was first released. The movie briefly held the No. 10 slot on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart. It is one of many films starring Freeman now available to Netflix subscribers.
Popculture

Netflix's Latest Hit Horror Thriller Is Based on a True Story

Netflix recently added Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman to its roster of horror movies. Like many new-to-Netflix movies, the film shot straight to the Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart and now holds the number three spot on the chart. The movie was written and directed by Daniel Farrands, who is also responsible for The Haunting of Sharon Tate, The Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman.
Daily Beast

‘NCIS’ Actor Who Changed His Tune on Vaccine Dies of COVID Complications

Vachik Mangassarian, a veteran character actor known for his roles on NCIS, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., has died at the age of 78 from COVID-19 complications. Representatives for Mangassarian confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that he passed away in Burbank, California. The Iran-born Armenian star moved to...
BGR.com

This chilling new Netflix horror movie has viewers afraid to fall asleep

Elizabeth Lail is a familiar face to Netflix subscribers, thanks to her role in one of the biggest series the streamer has ever released: The psychological thriller You, based on a series of popular books. However, don’t be surprised to scroll through your Netflix app and stumble across her name and likeness connected to another top-tanked title. It’s called Countdown, and it’s one of the most-watched horror movies on Netflix. In fact, it’s one of the service’s most-watched movies, period, for the time being.
Fatherly

Watch Clint Eastwood’s Second Best Movie Before It Leaves Netflix This Weekend

It’s odd to call a film that earned six Oscar nominations and grossed just shy of $100 million at the box office “overlooked,” but it’s not entirely inaccurate when it comes to Mystic River. “Forgotten” isn’t quite right, either. The reality is that Mystic River inexplicably gets lost in the shuffle when cineastes contemplate great movies in general and the best films directed by Clint Eastwood. Released in 2003, Mystic River breathes vivid life into the characters that populated Dennis Lehane’s novel of the same name. Eastwood examines such themes as friendship, family, revenge, violence, mistaken identity, vigilante justice, and forgiveness, packing it all into an engrossing 2-hour and 18-minute mystery drama. Mystic River is currently streaming on Netflix, but leaving on January 31, so now is the time to watch it again or see it for the first time.
countryliving.com

CBS Just Revealed Huge News About 'Blue Bloods' Star Donnie Wahlberg

Donnie Wahlberg is a man of many talents. As a member of New Kids on the Block, his singing and dancing skills made him famous in the late 1980s, and then he transitioned into the world of acting with roles in The Sixth Sense, Ransom, and Band of Brothers. Now with 12 seasons portraying Danny Reagan on the hit show Blue Bloods under his belt, it's safe to say he's comfortable in front of the camera. But some fans may not know about his behind-the-scenes work.
HollywoodLife

Kristen Stewart Admits To Nicole Kidman That She Knows Every Word From ‘Moulin Rouge’s ‘Elephant Love Medley’

Soul sisters indeed! Kristen Stewart admitted to Nicole Kidman she knows every word to Moulin Rouge’s ‘Elephant Love Medley’ in a new interview between the two. Kristen Stewart, 30, may be earning raves for starring as Princess Diana in the acclaimed film Spencer, but she has “Lady Marmalade” on her mind. Kristen revealed to Moulin Rouge star Nicole Kidman, 54, that she knows every lyric to the film’s classic love song “Elephant Love Medley,” in a new interview for Variety‘s Actors on Actors presented by Amazon Studios. Stewart described being “so obsessed” with the film she first saw in theaters with her mom, telling Nicole: “That was such a beautiful movie.”
IndieWire

George Clooney Says Ben Affleck Has ‘Been Through the Ringer,’ Deserves Another Oscar

George Clooney only has “Good Will” for Ben Affleck. Clooney, who directed Affleck in Amazon Prime Video‘s “The Tender Bar,” called the film a “real showcase” for his pal. “You know, Ben’s been through the ringer,” Clooney said to Deadline. “He’s been as high as you could get. He stood on the stage and won a couple of Oscars. He knows what it’s like to be at the top of the game, and he also has had some rough patches.” Clooney continued, “Some of them, as he has said many times, self-inflicted, but he’s a fighter, and he’s been out there, and he...
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’: Who Will Rip Be Most Angry With When He Learns Beth’s Secret?

Ever since we learned the truth about Beth’s secret in “Yellowstone” Season 3, fans have been wondering when Rip Wheeler will find out. The secret in question is the fact that Beth can’t have children because she was sterilized as a teenager. At 14, she got pregnant with Rip’s baby and asked her brother Jamie to help her get an abortion. Jamie chose to take her to a clinic on a reservation so that people wouldn’t gossip about a Dutton getting an abortion. But Jamie never told Beth that one of the conditions of going there was that she had to be sterilized afterward.
Popculture

'Blue Bloods' Adds TV Legend for Upcoming Episode

Blue Bloods' magnetic pull for television legends has not weakened one bit ahead of the show's midseason return. Tony Danza will finally make his first appearance on the show during the Friday, Feb. 25 episode. The former Who's the Boss? star will play a police officer wounded in a drive-by shooting.
E! News

Jennifer Garner Is Making Her Return to TV in This Beloved Series

Watch: Jennifer Garner Recreates "Alias" Pool Scene 18 Years Later. Jennifer Garner is ready to party. Starz announced that the Alias actress is set to appear in the revival of the two-season hit Party Down, about a group of aspiring Hollywood dreamers paying the bills as cater-waiters, which ran from 2009 to 2010. She will play Evie, a "successful producer of studio franchise movies, who, in the wake of a breakup, is reconsidering her life choices." " according to the network. Evie will date series original Adam Scott's Henry Pollard, who "becomes a way for her to explore possible new directions."
fox40jackson.com

Bridget Fonda makes rare public appearance on 58th birthday

Bridget Fonda made a rare appearance in public on her 58th birthday. Fonda, who hasn’t been seen in public in roughly 12 years, was seen running errands in Los Angeles Thursday. Some of the former actress’ last roles were in 2001 with Jet Li in “Kiss of the Dragon”...
