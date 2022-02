Near the Meitar crossing for pedestrians, vehicles, and aggregates, located in the southern Hebron Mountains near the settlement of Meitar, there has been a tear in the border fence through which PA Arab infiltrators have been using for a long time to break into Israel illegally in search of work, according to a report by Rotter member Itai Shalom. This past Saturday night, a band of Israeli Bedouin surprised the infiltrators with a new business initiative, demanding a “transition fee” of ten shekels (roughly three dollars) from any Arab who wanted to go through.

