A news report out of China claims that Tesla is at least testing the waters regarding a second gigafactory in the country. The report centers around an update from Liaoning Province’s official WeChat account. As summarized by CarNewsChina, the report indicates that Shenyang City is working on laying the foundation for a Tesla vehicle project — but not like the actual foundation of a building, more of a figure of speech type of foundation. The actual wording is “为特斯拉等重大新能源整车项目落地奠定基础,” which reportedly translates into “laying the foundation for the implementation of major new energy vehicle projects such as Tesla.”

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO