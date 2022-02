The Indiana Pacers (19-39) are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Washington Wizards (26-30) on February 16, 2022. In their last game, the Pacers got a team-high 36 points from Buddy Hield in a 128-119 loss to the Bucks on Tuesday. They covered the spread as 14.5-point underdogs, and the teams combined to score 247 points to hit the over on the 238.5 point total. The Wizards defeated the Pistons 103-94 in their last contest on Monday. Kyle Kuzma scored a team-high 23 points to help lead the team to victory. They covered the spread as 3.5-point favorites, and the teams combined to go under the 217.5 point total.

NBA ・ 18 HOURS AGO