The Boston Celtics were red-hot from 3-point range in Tuesday night's win over the Philadelphia 76ers, so much so that they made a little NBA history in the process. Boston connected on 25 of its 46 attempts (55.6 percent) from beyond the arc, which, along with elite defense, led to a 135-87 road win over the Sixers. Five players for the C's made three or more 3-pointers, led by Jaylen Brown's 5-of-7 shooting.

NBA ・ 5 HOURS AGO