Clark County caregiver pleads guilty to abusing an individual in his care

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A caregiver from Clark County has pleaded guilty to felony charges tied to accusations of abuse of a developmentally disabled person.

According to a press release from Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, Mikel Noel was convicted on two counts, second-degree battery and abuse of an adult endangered or impaired person.

Noel was sentenced to 120 days in the Clark County Jail, probation for five years, a $1,000 fine, anger management courses and regular drug screens.

The sentence comes after an incident in June 2021 when Noel abused a developmentally disabled resident of the Arkadelphia Human Development Center.

According to the report, Noel was seen dragging the victim by the arms down a hallway to a bedroom where he beat the resident, leaving bruising to the lower back, shoulder and face.

“Harm to any individual by a caregiver is inexcusable,” Rutledge said in the release. “Noel’s guilty plea ensures he will never again be able to work in a Medicaid funded facility, and therefore some of our State’s most vulnerable citizens will be protected from him.”

To report Medicaid fraud, abuse, or neglect in residential care facilities, contact the Attorney General’s Medicaid fraud hotline at 866-810-0016 or file an anonymous complaint online at ArkansasAG.gov .

