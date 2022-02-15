ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man shot on 1700 block of 15th Street

Cover picture for the articleAt approximately 11:53 a.m. on Tuesday, February 15, 2021 police were dispatched to the 1700 block of 15th Street for a man...

iheart.com

Man Shot Dead In Brooklyn

Police are investigating after a deadly shooting in Brooklyn early Wednesday morning. A 36-year-old man was returning from work when he was shot near his home on Forbell Street in the Cypress Hills section. He was pronounced dead at Jamaica Hospital. Police believe this may have been an attempted carjacking....
BROOKLYN, NY
WCNC

Man shot, killed on Lasalle Street in north Charlotte, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating after a person was shot and killed just north of Uptown Tuesday. According to police, the shooting happened in the 1500 block of Lasalle Street, just off Interstate 77, a few minutes before noon. CMPD said they found a man with apparent gunshot wounds inside a vehicle. Medic responded and pronounced him dead at the scene.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Independent

Man kills himself after mistakenly shooting dead brother while aiming for a bear

An Oregon man killed himself after mistakenly shooting dead his brother as he took aim at a bear, according to police.Authorities say the man had grabbed his gun to protect himself from the black bear near his home in the state.But instead, the man accidentally gunned down his sibling in the tragic incident in Sunny Valley in Josephine County.Police responded after receiving a 911 call from a man who told them he had “accidentally shot his brother while loading a gun” to use against a bear.“Based upon the investigation, it is believed the caller took his own life after calling...
PUBLIC SAFETY
#Shooting#Staples#Police#Hospital#Back Yard#Metro Elementary School
The Independent

Paislee Shultis: Girl, 6, found hidden in secret staircase room was kidnapped while sister was at school

The parents of a missing six-year-old girl who was found hidden in a secret room under the stairwell of a New York home are believed to have abducted her while her older sister was at school.Paislee Shultis was found on Monday in a “small, cold and wet” hideout inside her grandfather’s home in Saugerties, upstate New York, following a tip-off.The little girl had not been seen since she was four years old when she was kidnapped back in July 2019.For the last two years, police had suspected her biological parents were responsible for her disappearance. They had searched the home...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Naomi Hunte: 63-year-old man arrested over murder of woman found stabbed to death on Valentine’s Day

A 63-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman who was found stabbed to death in her flat on Valentine’s Day. Naomi Hunte, 41, was found dead after police were called to an address in Congleton Grove, Greenwich, southeast London, on Monday.A post-mortem examination on Wednesday found the cause of death to be a stab wound.The Metropolitan Police arrested the suspect on Friday and took him into custody.Neighbours are reported to have heard a loud argument and a scream before Ms Hunte was found.Police are said to have told other residents her body may have laid in the flat for days before it was discovered after firefighters used axes to break down the door.One neighbour told the Evening Standard: “Everyone knows her around here.“Police told us she had been lying there for at least a couple of days before she was found.”Scotland Yard asked anyone with information to contact the incident room on 020 8721 4027, call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD6610/14Feb.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WDBJ7.com

Police identify man found shot to death on Roanoke street

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police have released the name of a man found shot to death on a street Sunday. He has been identified as William A. Dungee, Jr., 26, of Roanoke. Police say the call came in just before 2 a.m. Sunday. They responded to the 3300 block of Ferncliff Avenue Northwest and found Dungee’s body.
ROANOKE, VA
Public Safety
Lockdown
Daily News

Man, 44, dies after being shot five times in the back on Bronx street

A 44-year-old man was killed in a hail of gunfire on a Bronx street corner, police said Sunday. Angel Ortega was shot in the back five times near E. Tremont and Belmont Aves. in Crotona about 3:15 p.m. Saturday, cops said. Medics rushed him to St. Barnabas Hospital but he could not be saved. Ortega lived in the Norwood section of the Bronx. Cops are still looking for the killer and have not ...
BRONX, NY
WRIC TV

Man shot in the leg in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)- A man was shot in the leg on East Main Street in Richmond Saturday night. Police told 8News they responded to the 700 block of East Main Street just after 11 p.m. Saturday, where they found a man with a gunshot wound. The man’s injuries are non-life...
RICHMOND, VA
KXRM

CSPD searching for suspects after shooting at bar parking lot

COLORADO SPRINGS – Colorado Springs Police are searching for suspects after shots were fired into an apartment during a shooting that happened at a bar parking lot. It happened on Sunday morning around 1:32 am. at the Stetson Ridge Apartment complex. That is located in the area of Prarie Hills Views and Stetson Hills Boulevard. […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Daily News

Man shot after argument on Brooklyn street

An argument on a Brooklyn street Saturday turned violent, with an assailant whipping out a gun and shooting a man twice in the leg, police said. The 57-year-old victim got into a disagreement with the gunman on DeKalb Ave. near Irving Ave. in Bushwick just after 1:40 p.m., cops said. The shooter pulled out a gun and fired off two bullets into the victim’s left calf, police said. He then bolted ...
BROOKLYN, NY
WPRI

Providence police investigating after 31-year-old man is shot on Ring Street

Providence police investigating after 31-year-old man is shot on Ring Street. Providence police investigating after 31-year-old man is shot on Ring Street. Dentist files suit against RI after being denied COVID vaccine exemption. On the Job: Citizens Bank launches program to add more neurodiverse colleagues. Boston officer found dead during...
PROVIDENCE, RI

