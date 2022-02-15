Crowned Absolute Best Bagels In New Jersey, Did Your Local Shop Make The List?

It's no secret that Ocean & Monmouth Counties are home to some amazing restaurants. But did you ever realize how many of these places have been on TV? It's pretty cool. There's this neat website called TV Food Maps which is like a search engine for food places that have been on TV. Using it is easy: you plug in a location, and the site pulls up all of the food joints that you've seen on television. It tells you the name of the show and episode it was featured on too. It's a fun idea to search for these restaurants in your neighborhood, or even if you're getting ready to travel somewhere, and want to try a "famous" food joint.

