Funds are included in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill, which Hickenlooper helped write. This past Thursday, U.S. Senator John Hickenlooper joined U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm, and other officials at the Department of Transportation to announce $5 billion to establish a nationwide network of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations. Colorado is expected to receive at least $57 million for EV charging from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill, with $8 million coming in this initial allocation.

COLORADO STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO