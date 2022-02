A light field is a collection of light rays so dense that arbitrary views can be recreated from it. Unlike a 360° panorama that only captures light rays that come into a single point (the camera position), a light field contains many(!) more rays travelling through space all over the place. A 360° panorama only allows you to look around by turning your head (three degrees of freedom: pan, pitch and roll) but not to move anywhere other than the exact spot where the camera was - as if your head was stuck inside a huge balloon fixed to your shoulders.

