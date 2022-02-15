9 Shows Like Virgin River to Watch While You Wait for Season 4

The most-watched shows on Netflix include Inventing Anna, Love Is Blind, and Sweet Magnolias. She's been crushing it all week, but today we'd like to give a special shoutout to two-time Emmy-winning actress Julia Garner, who has two shows on Netflix's Daily Top 10 Shows list on Thursday, Feb. 17. At No. 1, she has the Shonda Rhimes-produced limited series Inventing Anna, in which she stars as notorious scam artist Anna Delvey, and gives an incredibly entertaining, crazily accented performance. At No. 5, she has the most recent season of her breakout show, Ozark, the one that won her the Emmys and may win her another this year, because she's that good in it. The two shows demonstrate her range and facility for accents. Kudos to you, Julia, as you Garner more accolades. (Boo! I'll see myself out.)

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO