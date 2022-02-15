ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covid impact in poorer areas of England and Wales ‘worse than first thought’

By Andrew Gregory Health editor
The Guardian
 1 day ago
In the north-west, 1,550 years of life were lost per 100,000 of the population.

The deadly impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the most deprived areas in England and Wales has been even more pronounced than first thought, according to research that reveals the north-west lost three times more years of life than the south-west.

Deaths have been unevenly distributed socioeconomically and geographically ever since the crisis began. However, until now, the full scale of inequalities has been underestimated, a study published in the journal PLOS Medicine suggests.

Comparing the number of deaths during the pandemic with data from previous years can shed light on its impact, researchers said, but looking at excess deaths alone underestimates years of life lost and does not account for the differences in ages at which people die in different social groups.

In the new study, led by the University of Manchester, researchers measured years of life lost attributable to the pandemic – directly or indirectly, as well as excess deaths. Years of life lost is a strong measure of premature mortality because it takes into account both the number of deaths and the age at which they occur.

The findings of the new analysis are striking, researchers say, and suggest the true toll of the pandemic has been even deadlier in poorer areas than initially thought. “The impact of the pandemic, when quantified using years of life lost, was higher than previously thought on the most deprived areas of England and Wales, widening pre-existing health inequalities,” said Evangelos Kontopantelis, who led the research.

Between March and December 2020, 1,645 years of life were lost per 100,000 of the population in the most deprived areas of England and Wales. In the most affluent areas, 916 years of life were lost per 100,000 people. The figures mean that almost twice as many years of life were lost in the very poorest areas of the country compared with the wealthiest.

Broken down by geographic region, the highest rate was found in the north-west, where 1,550 years of life were lost per 100,000 of the population. The north-east (1,519) was the second worst hit area, followed by the West Midlands (1,475).

The lowest rate was in the south-west, where 490 years of life were lost per 100,000 of the population. Next was the south central region (735), followed by the east of England (779).

Stark inequalities were also found when examining excess deaths, especially in younger age groups, the researchers said. There were 11 times as many excess deaths in deprived areas compared with the most affluent areas in 15- to 44-year-olds, three times as many in 45- to 64-year-olds, and almost twice as many in 65- to 74-year-olds. Excess deaths were 40% higher in 75- to 84-year-olds living in the most deprived areas compared with the least.

“Inequalities between socioeconomic and geographic groups resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic are more pronounced than previously reported,” the researchers wrote. They added that future plans to manage pandemics should include an understanding of regional and socioeconomic variation in years of life lost and how this has exacerbated long-standing health inequalities.

Hannah Davies, of the Northern Health Science Alliance, who was not involved with the research, said the study was further evidence of “how devastating the impact of Covid-19 has been” in communities in the north of England that were already suffering from deprivation before the pandemic.

Clare Bambra, a professor of public health at the University of Newcastle, added: “These findings reiterate that the pandemic has been very unequal – people in our most deprived communities have suffered most.”

The Guardian

The Guardian

