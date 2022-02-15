ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Bitcoin Rises More Than 4% In 24 hours

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Over the past 24 hours, Bitcoin’s (CRYPTO: BTC) price rose 4.19% to $44,165.00. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 2.0% gain, moving from $43,027.31 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin’s all-time high is $69,045.00....

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Bitcoin news – live: BTC price ‘looking incredibly bullish’

The price of bitcoin has seen a steady start to the week, though some crypto analysts have predicted a volatile few weeks ahead.After a strong start to February, which saw the cryptocurrency recover from six-month lows at the beginning of 2022, BTC has settled in the $41,000 to $45,000 range.Other leading cryptocurrencies have also been relatively stable, with Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB) and Cardano (ADA) all shifting by less than 1 per cent on Monday.This period of calm could soon be disrupted after reports emerged that BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, is planning to offer crypto trading to its clients.Forbes commentator Billy Bambrough described the potential arrival of BlackRock into the crypto space as a “$10 trillion earthquake”, which could herald a new era of price volatility and record market movements.You can follow all the latest news, market analysis and expert price predictions right here.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Here's Why Ethereum Could Be Ready For A Big Breakout

While Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was trading lower most of Wednesday — cooling off after having a strong green day yesterday — the crypto took a turn in the late afternoon and is trading slightly up again. The crypto has been rebounding the past few weeks after seeing a strong bear market for a couple of months. The crypto has been nearing resistance and could see a breakout in the coming weeks if the bullish trend continues.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Btc#Benzinga Money#Ios
Benzinga

Cryptocurrency The Sandbox Falls More Than 3% In 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, The Sandbox’s (CRYPTO: SAND) price has fallen 3.06% to $4.14. This continues its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 13.0% loss, moving from $4.71 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for The...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Anonymous Bitcoin Whale Just Moved $23M Worth Of BTC Off Coinbase

What happened: A Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) whale just sent $23,757,746 worth of Bitcoin off Coinbase. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: bc1qdnxe65fm0g24mrstqcnpfhvcgsx8avwnxf4tzu. Why it matters: Bitcoin “Whales” (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Mining Revenue And Bitcoin Trends

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. The recent de-risking of portfolios may not be the best explanation of bitcoin’s recent selloff. Rising miner revenue per transaction may have signaled past bitcoin selloffs. Movement sideways in...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Metaverse Land Just Sold For $17,068 (5 ETH) In The SandBox

What happened: Virtual land tokenized as an NFT just sold for $17,068, which is 1.56x the current floor price of 3.55 Ether (CRYPTO: ETH). The estate consists of 166,464 plots of land –– each plot is 2,500 square feet in the metaverse. Land in Decentraland and The Sandbox skyrocketed after Facebook’s rebrand to meta, as more investors become aware of what the metaverse is. Most of the time, virtual land sells at a premium due to the size of the lot and its proximity to the center of the metaverse.
RETAIL
Benzinga

Bitcoin, Ethereum Move Higher, Dogecoin Flounders — Why The Market Is Far From Anticipating A 'Wild Bullish Impulse'

Bitcoin and Ethereum traded higher on Monday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 1.1% to $2 trillion. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinGecko) Why It Matters: The dollar index rose to a two-week high on Monday as concerns regarding a Russian invasion of Ukraine intensified. The index at one point touched 96.4410, which is the highest since Feb. 1, according to a Reuters report.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Fidelity International Launches Bitcoin ETP On European Stock Exchanges

Fidelity International, which has been operating as an independent firm from Fidelity Investments for over 40 years, is launching a Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) exchange-traded product (ETP) on the SIX Swiss Exchange, the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and Germany’s Xetra digital stock exchange. What Happened: Fidelity launched its Fidelity Physical Bitcoin...
STOCKS
Benzinga

$46M In Bitcoin Was Just Transferred Onto Coinbase

What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $46,109,430 of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) just transferred their funds onto Coinbase. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:. 1NmYMmYFcPL1kCjW6ExEEbHt6V9tdSBEQb. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to exchanges is...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Dogecoin Consolidates Ahead Of Fed Minutes On Interest Rates

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) was trading slightly lower on Wednesday, in sympathy with Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), which were sliding about 2% and 3%, respectively. Both the general market and the cryptocurrency market were awaiting the release of the Federal Reserve’s monthly minutes at 2 p.m. EST for...
BUSINESS
cryptoglobe.com

$ETH: Crypto Analyst Explains Why Ethereum Is a Better Store of Value Than Gold

Popular crypto analyst Benjamin Cowen has tackled the debate over whether Ethereum ($ETH) constitutes a store of value asset. Speaking in a recent interview with InvestAnswers, Cowen argued that Ethereum represents a better store of value asset than gold, which has traditionally been prized for its ability to maintain its price and grow in the face of inflation and other economic factors.
CURRENCIES
Benzinga

Is This Company The Fastest-Growing Bitcoin Mining Company on NASDAQ?

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) mining has been described by some as the gold rush of the 21st century. Bitcoin — dubbed the world’s most famous cryptocurrency — has attracted overwhelming...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Coinbase Aims To Take A Bite Out of $700B US Remittance Market — To Let Users In Mexico Cash Out Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin In Local Currency

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) will allow users in Mexico to cash out their cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) in pesos. What Happened: Recipients of cryptocurrencies in Mexico will be able to generate a redemption code on their Coinbase app which can then be...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
29K+
Followers
107K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy