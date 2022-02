While Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was trading lower most of Wednesday — cooling off after having a strong green day yesterday — the crypto took a turn in the late afternoon and is trading slightly up again. The crypto has been rebounding the past few weeks after seeing a strong bear market for a couple of months. The crypto has been nearing resistance and could see a breakout in the coming weeks if the bullish trend continues.

