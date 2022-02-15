‘Gators & Taters’ serving up loaded fried pickle nachos at Florida State Fair

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida State Fair staple Gators and Taters is doing more than just serving up alligator bites this year.

New to the stand at the 2022 Florida State Fair are the “loaded fried pickles on nachos.”

“So our newest thing today is the loaded fried pickles on nachos. The nachos is the base of the whole loaded nachos with fried pickles on top. We’ll literally throw chili, beer cheese or nacho cheese, whatever you want on top of it, with ranch, bacon and jalapenos on top of it and on the side,” Chef Shakim Flippen said.

Flippen said fairgoers from all over the country are headed to Gators & Taters to try their latest addition.

“Oh my goodness. We’ve had people coming from Connecticut, we’ve had people come from Hawaii. We even had two famous TikTokers, a mother and daughter, that had posted on it today and I think it’s up to almost 200,000 views already today,” he said. “So everybody’s coming and just stirring it, trying to get to the loaded fries before anybody else does.”

The Florida State Fair has an interactive map online to let guests know exactly where their new food additions can be found.

