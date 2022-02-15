Coast Guard suspends search for victims of plane crash off North Carolina’s coast

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) –The Coast Guard said Tuesday after that it had suspended the search for eight people believed to be aboard a plane that crashed Sunday afternoon off the coast of North Carolina.

The Coast Guard said crews had searched 2,014 squares miles over a 48-hour period in an area of Carteret County approximately 4 miles east of Drum Inlet.

“The Coast Guard will continue to work alongside our local partners through ongoing recovery operations. Our deepest sympathies are with the Down East community,” Coast Guard Capt. Matt Baer said. “We are grateful for the outstanding collaboration we have had with our state and local partners, as well as numerous volunteers.”

During a Tuesday afternoon press conference, Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck said the fuselage and parts of the cabin area of the plane had been recovered. He also said some of the bodies had been found but would not go into detail. He said on Monday that one body had been recovered from the crash site.

Buck said the remains of the bodies found Tuesday were located by divers in about 55 feet of water. He said the bodies found would be taken to the medical examiner’s office for positive identification.

Carteret County citizen makes blue bows to honor plane crash victims

“Our primary mission has been to recover the passengers who were aboard the plane and, secondarily, to recover any equipment, transponders, flight data instrumentation,” Buck said.

“We have been able to recover remains from passengers onboard and also some of the equipment that we’ve been able to bring to the surface, and hopefully that will help the NTSB and their investigation.”

The names of those who died were released Tuesday afternoon. There were seven passengers and a pilot. The sheriff’s office said six of the eight on board were from Carteret County. The pilot and his son were from Greenville.

Ernest Durwood Rawls, 67, Greenville, NC, Pilot

Jeffrey Worthington Rawls, 28, Greenville, NC

Stephanie Ann McInnis Fulcher, 42, Sea Level, NC

Jonathan Kole McInnis, 15, Sea Level, NC

Douglas Hunter Parks, 45, Sea Level, NC

Noah Lee Styron, 15, Cedar Island, NC

Michael Daily Shepard, 15, Atlantic, NC

Jacob Nolan Taylor, 16, Atlantic, NC

Carteret County Public Schools confirmed Tuesday that four of the teenagers who died were sophomores at East Carteret High School. Carteret County Public Schools announced in a Facebook post that school counselors, psychologists and school crisis team members have responded across the school system and will continue to be available for those who need it.

A prayer vigil was scheduled to be held Tuesday evening in Atlantic at the Red & White grocery store.

Carteret County communities broken-hearted about crash, fate of those involved

Many organizations in the county have been doing their part in raising money, groceries and other items for the impacted families. There have also been signs that say “Pray for Down East” and ribbons that have been seen throughout the county expressing love and support.

West Carteret High School students are making cards for the East Carteret High School students and staff that will be dropped off later this week. Fans who attend sporting events at West Carteret and Croatan High School were encouraged Wednesday to wear their Mariner Blue and Yellow and to dress in camo and/or greens on Thursday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.