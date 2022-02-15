ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort, NC

Coast Guard suspends search for victims of plane crash off North Carolina’s coast

By Jason O. Boyd, Cheyenne Pagan, Claire Curry
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XGyRh_0eFFLuMg00

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) –The Coast Guard said Tuesday after that it had suspended the search for eight people believed to be aboard a plane that crashed Sunday afternoon off the coast of North Carolina.

The Coast Guard said crews had searched 2,014 squares miles over a 48-hour period in an area of Carteret County approximately 4 miles east of Drum Inlet.

“The Coast Guard will continue to work alongside our local partners through ongoing recovery operations. Our deepest sympathies are with the Down East community,” Coast Guard Capt. Matt Baer said. “We are grateful for the outstanding collaboration we have had with our state and local partners, as well as numerous volunteers.”

During a Tuesday afternoon press conference, Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck said the fuselage and parts of the cabin area of the plane had been recovered. He also said some of the bodies had been found but would not go into detail. He said on Monday that one body had been recovered from the crash site.

Buck said the remains of the bodies found Tuesday were located by divers in about 55 feet of water. He said the bodies found would be taken to the medical examiner’s office for positive identification.

Carteret County citizen makes blue bows to honor plane crash victims

“Our primary mission has been to recover the passengers who were aboard the plane and, secondarily, to recover any equipment, transponders, flight data instrumentation,” Buck said.

“We have been able to recover remains from passengers onboard and also some of the equipment that we’ve been able to bring to the surface, and hopefully that will help the NTSB and their investigation.”

The names of those who died were released Tuesday afternoon. There were seven passengers and a pilot. The sheriff’s office said six of the eight on board were from Carteret County. The pilot and his son were from Greenville.

  • Ernest Durwood Rawls, 67, Greenville, NC, Pilot
  • Jeffrey Worthington Rawls, 28, Greenville, NC
  • Stephanie Ann McInnis Fulcher, 42, Sea Level, NC
  • Jonathan Kole McInnis, 15, Sea Level, NC
  • Douglas Hunter Parks, 45, Sea Level, NC
  • Noah Lee Styron, 15, Cedar Island, NC
  • Michael Daily Shepard, 15, Atlantic, NC
  • Jacob Nolan Taylor, 16, Atlantic, NC

Carteret County Public Schools confirmed Tuesday that four of the teenagers who died were sophomores at East Carteret High School. Carteret County Public Schools announced in a Facebook post that school counselors, psychologists and school crisis team members have responded across the school system and will continue to be available for those who need it.

A prayer vigil was scheduled to be held Tuesday evening in Atlantic at the Red & White grocery store.

Carteret County communities broken-hearted about crash, fate of those involved

Many organizations in the county have been doing their part in raising money, groceries and other items for the impacted families. There have also been signs that say “Pray for Down East” and ribbons that have been seen throughout the county expressing love and support.

West Carteret High School students are making cards for the East Carteret High School students and staff that will be dropped off later this week. Fans who attend sporting events at West Carteret and Croatan High School were encouraged Wednesday to wear their Mariner Blue and Yellow and to dress in camo and/or greens on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Carteret County, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Beaufort, NC
Beaufort, NC
Crime & Safety
State
North Carolina State
County
Carteret County, NC
City
Atlantic, NC
City
Greenville, NC
City
Cedar Island, NC
WBTW News13

Burn ban issued for Horry County due to weather conditions

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A burn ban was issued Thursday for Horry County due to current weather conditions. The burn ban is effective immediately and will remain in effect until further notice, according to Horry County. The county said the reason for the ban is due to low relative humidity, dry, and windy conditions. […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

I-95 in Robeson County reopened after crash

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Crews have cleared the scene of a crash late Wednesday afternoon that caused a traffic backup on Interstate 95 south in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. It happened about 5:45 p.m. near Highway 301 and the highway was fully reopened about 7 a.m., NCDOT said. […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Coast Guard#Plane Crash Victims#Traffic Accident#The Coast Guard
WBTW News13

Item in South Carolina neighborhood thought to be ‘explosive device’ was actually kickball

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities were called to a Dorchester County neighborhood Wednesday morning after residents thought they found an explosive device. Dorchester County deputies, fire crews and EMS were dispatched to Blair Road in Myers Mill just off Central Avenue after residents thought the so-called device was spotted in a sinkhole. “Upon further […]
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
NTSB
NewsBreak
Facebook
WBTW News13

2 killed when truck overturns on North Carolina sidewalk

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two people were hit and killed when a truck involved in a crash in east Charlotte overturned onto the sidewalk Tuesday afternoon, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police said the crash happened around 2:48 p.m. in the 4900 block of E W.T. Harris Boulevard. The preliminary investigation revealed […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTW News13

Crews called to fight 10-acre fire near Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Smoke may be visible Wednesay evening as crews work to put out a fire in the Conway area that has covered approximately 10 acres, authorities said. The fire in the area of 2720 Pee Dee Highway has not threatened any structures, and no injuries have been reported, Horry County Fire […]
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

Multiple stolen rental cars recovered at South Carolina hotel

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Two men have been arrested after multiple stolen rental cars were recovered from a North Charleston hotel. According to the police report, a fleet of cars stolen from the Avis/Budget rental agency at the Charleston International Airport was recovered at the North Charleston Embassy Suites. A group of people was […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WBTW News13

2-alarm fire damages home in Nichols

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A two-alarm fire heavily damaged a home Wednesday evening in Nichols, but there were no injuries, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR was dispatched at 6:26 p.m. to the fire on the 7000 block of Bellaire Drive. Authorities have not said how many lived in the home. Crews from […]
NICHOLS, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

20K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy