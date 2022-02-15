2022 Genesis Invitational: Latest betting odds, favorites and sleeper picks for Riviera Country Club

Three straight weeks, three first-time PGA Tour winners.

However, the new WM Phoenix Open champion is someone we’re all familiar with and knew it was only a matter of time. Scottie Scheffler has been on the precipice of glory for a couple of years now and finally put a bow on his early career success. He had a chance to win on the 18th hole, but missed a putt to allow Patrick Cantlay, one of the steadiest players on Tour, into a playoff. Scheffler redeemed himself on the third playoff hole with a long birdie putt to clinch his first Tour title.

Just when we thought our picks last week could not get any worse, Webb Simpson dropped out of the field due to injury and both Viktor Hovland and Rickie Fowler missed the cut. We can only go up from here, so let’s get to it.

The final stop on the west coast swing is The Genesis Invitational hosted by the Tiger Woods Foundation at Riviera Country Club. This week will mark a year since Woods’ horrific car crash and he will make his first public appearance since the PNC Championship in December. The top 10 players in the world arrive along with many other stars to the fabled layout just outside Los Angeles. Riviera is one of the hardest courses on Tour, so look for a close battle among the game’s titans this week.

According to SI Sportsbook, world No. 1 Jon Rahm is the favorite at +850. Next is last week’s runner-up Patrick Cantlay at +1200. Justin Thomas is +1400, also coming off a solid week in Scottsdale. To round out the notables are 2017 champion Dustin Johnson at +1500 and world no. 2 Collin Morikawa at +1600.

For our favorite, we’re going to step just outside those stars and take the value in Cam Smith at +2200. The Aussie began his year with a win at Sentry Tournament of Champions but has not played since leaving the island of Hawaii. However, Riviera favors those with a strong short game and Smith has one of the best on Tour. Since the fall swing, Smith ranks top-five in putting and top-15 in strokes gained: around-the-green. He’s finished in the top-15 in four of his last five events and finished T-4 in 2021 and T-6 in 2018 at The Genesis. Smith’s strengths should shine this week.

For a high midrange pick, we’ll take Brooks Koepka at +3300. Koepka burned us at Torrey Pines with a missed cut, but it looks like he found something this past week at TPC Scottsdale while finishing T-3. He is always looking for that extra piece of motivation and perhaps the imbibed crowd did it for him. This week, Koepka will stare down 12 of the 14 players that rank higher than him in the Official World Golf Rankings. It is not a major, but it will sure feel like one and this four-time major champion is poorly priced for how well he just played.

For a sleeper, Kevin Na at +6600 makes the most sense. Like Smith, his prowess around the green has been unrivaled for quite some time. Over the last calendar year, Na’s gained +0.74 strokes per round around the green, which is the best in the world. Since 2010, Na has accumulated four top-10 finishes at Riviera including a runner-up in 2018. In his two recent starts in Hawaii, he finished in the top-20 each time. Considering Na’s recent FedEx Cup playoff run, he plays well in small, elite fields and should be confident to do so again this week.

2021-22 picks scoreboard:

Winners: 1

Top 5s: 4

Top 10s: 1

Top 20s: 1

Here are some notable odds, according to SI Sportsbook:

