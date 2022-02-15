2022 Genesis Invitational: Latest betting odds, favorites and sleeper picks for Riviera Country Club
Three straight weeks, three first-time PGA Tour winners.
However, the new WM Phoenix Open champion is someone we’re all familiar with and knew it was only a matter of time. Scottie Scheffler has been on the precipice of glory for a couple of years now and finally put a bow on his early career success. He had a chance to win on the 18th hole, but missed a putt to allow Patrick Cantlay, one of the steadiest players on Tour, into a playoff. Scheffler redeemed himself on the third playoff hole with a long birdie putt to clinch his first Tour title.
Just when we thought our picks last week could not get any worse, Webb Simpson dropped out of the field due to injury and both Viktor Hovland and Rickie Fowler missed the cut. We can only go up from here, so let’s get to it.
The final stop on the west coast swing is The Genesis Invitational hosted by the Tiger Woods Foundation at Riviera Country Club. This week will mark a year since Woods’ horrific car crash and he will make his first public appearance since the PNC Championship in December. The top 10 players in the world arrive along with many other stars to the fabled layout just outside Los Angeles. Riviera is one of the hardest courses on Tour, so look for a close battle among the game’s titans this week.
According to SI Sportsbook, world No. 1 Jon Rahm is the favorite at +850. Next is last week’s runner-up Patrick Cantlay at +1200. Justin Thomas is +1400, also coming off a solid week in Scottsdale. To round out the notables are 2017 champion Dustin Johnson at +1500 and world no. 2 Collin Morikawa at +1600.
For our favorite, we’re going to step just outside those stars and take the value in Cam Smith at +2200. The Aussie began his year with a win at Sentry Tournament of Champions but has not played since leaving the island of Hawaii. However, Riviera favors those with a strong short game and Smith has one of the best on Tour. Since the fall swing, Smith ranks top-five in putting and top-15 in strokes gained: around-the-green. He’s finished in the top-15 in four of his last five events and finished T-4 in 2021 and T-6 in 2018 at The Genesis. Smith’s strengths should shine this week.
For a high midrange pick, we’ll take Brooks Koepka at +3300. Koepka burned us at Torrey Pines with a missed cut, but it looks like he found something this past week at TPC Scottsdale while finishing T-3. He is always looking for that extra piece of motivation and perhaps the imbibed crowd did it for him. This week, Koepka will stare down 12 of the 14 players that rank higher than him in the Official World Golf Rankings. It is not a major, but it will sure feel like one and this four-time major champion is poorly priced for how well he just played.
For a sleeper, Kevin Na at +6600 makes the most sense. Like Smith, his prowess around the green has been unrivaled for quite some time. Over the last calendar year, Na’s gained +0.74 strokes per round around the green, which is the best in the world. Since 2010, Na has accumulated four top-10 finishes at Riviera including a runner-up in 2018. In his two recent starts in Hawaii, he finished in the top-20 each time. Considering Na’s recent FedEx Cup playoff run, he plays well in small, elite fields and should be confident to do so again this week.
2021-22 picks scoreboard:
Winners: 1
Top 5s: 4
Top 10s: 1
Top 20s: 1
Here are some notable odds, according to SI Sportsbook:
Jon Rahm +850
Patrick Cantlay +1200
Justin Thomas +1400
Dustin Johnson +1500
Collin Morikawa +1600
Rory McIlroy +2000
Xander Schauffele +2000
Cameron Smith +2200
Hideki Matsuyama +2200
Viktor Hovland +2500
Scottie Scheffler +2500
Will Zalatoris +2800
Matt Fitzpatrick +3300
Sam Burns +3300
Brooks Koepka +3300
Sungjae Im +3500
Jordan Spieth +3500
Adam Scott +4000
Max Homa +4000
Bubba Watson +4000
Marc Leishman +5000
Tony Finau +5000
Russell Henley +5000
Talor Gooch +5000
Sergio Garcia +6000
Joaquin Niemann +6000
Paul Casey +6000
Thomas Pieters +6600
Kevin Na +6600
Abraham Ancer +6600
Patrick Reed +6600
Jason Kokrak +6600
Alex Noren +7000
Tom Hoge +7000
Si-Woo Kim +7000
Cameron Tringale +7000
Seamus Power +7000
Maverick McNealy +8000
Corey Conners +8000
Erik Van Rooyen +8000
Luke List +8000
Lanto Griffin +8000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +8000
Mackenzie Hughes +9000
Harold Varner +9000
Adam Hadwin +10000
Aaron Rai +10000
Sahith Theegala +10000
Francesco Molinari +10000
Robert MacIntyre +10000
Carlos Ortiz +12500
Matt Kuchar +12500
Martin Laird +12500
Ryan Palmer +12500
Jhonattan Vegas +12500
Keegan Bradley +12500
Matt Jones +15000
Pat Perez +15000
Sebastian Munoz +15000
Rickie Fowler +15000
Min Woo Lee +15000
Joel Dahmen +15000
Cameron Young +15000
Andrew Putnam +15000
Kyoung-Hoon Lee +15000
Patton Kizzire +15000
Troy Merritt +15000
Aaron Wise +15000
Russell Knox +15000
Cam Davis +15000
Taylor Moore +17500
