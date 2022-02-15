ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Genesis Invitational: Latest betting odds, favorites and sleeper picks for Riviera Country Club

By Daniel Wooters
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago
Three straight weeks, three first-time PGA Tour winners.

However, the new WM Phoenix Open champion is someone we’re all familiar with and knew it was only a matter of time. Scottie Scheffler has been on the precipice of glory for a couple of years now and finally put a bow on his early career success. He had a chance to win on the 18th hole, but missed a putt to allow Patrick Cantlay, one of the steadiest players on Tour, into a playoff. Scheffler redeemed himself on the third playoff hole with a long birdie putt to clinch his first Tour title.

Just when we thought our picks last week could not get any worse, Webb Simpson dropped out of the field due to injury and both Viktor Hovland and Rickie Fowler missed the cut. We can only go up from here, so let’s get to it.

The final stop on the west coast swing is The Genesis Invitational hosted by the Tiger Woods Foundation at Riviera Country Club. This week will mark a year since Woods’ horrific car crash and he will make his first public appearance since the PNC Championship in December. The top 10 players in the world arrive along with many other stars to the fabled layout just outside Los Angeles. Riviera is one of the hardest courses on Tour, so look for a close battle among the game’s titans this week.

According to SI Sportsbook, world No. 1 Jon Rahm is the favorite at +850. Next is last week’s runner-up Patrick Cantlay at +1200. Justin Thomas is +1400, also coming off a solid week in Scottsdale. To round out the notables are 2017 champion Dustin Johnson at +1500 and world no. 2 Collin Morikawa at +1600.

For our favorite, we’re going to step just outside those stars and take the value in Cam Smith at +2200. The Aussie began his year with a win at Sentry Tournament of Champions but has not played since leaving the island of Hawaii. However, Riviera favors those with a strong short game and Smith has one of the best on Tour. Since the fall swing, Smith ranks top-five in putting and top-15 in strokes gained: around-the-green. He’s finished in the top-15 in four of his last five events and finished T-4 in 2021 and T-6 in 2018 at The Genesis. Smith’s strengths should shine this week.

For a high midrange pick, we’ll take Brooks Koepka at +3300. Koepka burned us at Torrey Pines with a missed cut, but it looks like he found something this past week at TPC Scottsdale while finishing T-3. He is always looking for that extra piece of motivation and perhaps the imbibed crowd did it for him. This week, Koepka will stare down 12 of the 14 players that rank higher than him in the Official World Golf Rankings. It is not a major, but it will sure feel like one and this four-time major champion is poorly priced for how well he just played.

For a sleeper, Kevin Na at +6600 makes the most sense. Like Smith, his prowess around the green has been unrivaled for quite some time. Over the last calendar year, Na’s gained +0.74 strokes per round around the green, which is the best in the world. Since 2010, Na has accumulated four top-10 finishes at Riviera including a runner-up in 2018. In his two recent starts in Hawaii, he finished in the top-20 each time. Considering Na’s recent FedEx Cup playoff run, he plays well in small, elite fields and should be confident to do so again this week.

2021-22 picks scoreboard:

Winners: 1

Top 5s: 4

Top 10s: 1

Top 20s: 1

Here are some notable odds, according to SI Sportsbook:

Jon Rahm +850

Patrick Cantlay +1200

Justin Thomas +1400

Dustin Johnson +1500

Collin Morikawa +1600

Rory McIlroy +2000

Xander Schauffele +2000

Cameron Smith +2200

Hideki Matsuyama +2200

Viktor Hovland +2500

Scottie Scheffler +2500

Will Zalatoris +2800

Matt Fitzpatrick +3300

Sam Burns +3300

Brooks Koepka +3300

Sungjae Im +3500

Jordan Spieth +3500

Adam Scott +4000

Max Homa +4000

Bubba Watson +4000

Marc Leishman +5000

Tony Finau +5000

Russell Henley +5000

Talor Gooch +5000

Sergio Garcia +6000

Joaquin Niemann +6000

Paul Casey +6000

Thomas Pieters +6600

Kevin Na +6600

Abraham Ancer +6600

Patrick Reed +6600

Jason Kokrak +6600

Alex Noren +7000

Tom Hoge +7000

Si-Woo Kim +7000

Cameron Tringale +7000

Seamus Power +7000

Maverick McNealy +8000

Corey Conners +8000

Erik Van Rooyen +8000

Luke List +8000

Lanto Griffin +8000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +8000

Mackenzie Hughes +9000

Harold Varner +9000

Adam Hadwin +10000

Aaron Rai +10000

Sahith Theegala +10000

Francesco Molinari +10000

Robert MacIntyre +10000

Carlos Ortiz +12500

Matt Kuchar +12500

Martin Laird +12500

Ryan Palmer +12500

Jhonattan Vegas +12500

Keegan Bradley +12500

Matt Jones +15000

Pat Perez +15000

Sebastian Munoz +15000

Rickie Fowler +15000

Min Woo Lee +15000

Joel Dahmen +15000

Cameron Young +15000

Andrew Putnam +15000

Kyoung-Hoon Lee +15000

Patton Kizzire +15000

Troy Merritt +15000

Aaron Wise +15000

Russell Knox +15000

Cam Davis +15000

Taylor Moore +17500

