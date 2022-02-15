Warriors C James Wiseman moves to 5-on-5 scrimmaging for first time since injury

Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Wiseman hasn't played at all this season and hasn't appeared in a game with the Dubs in over 10 months. His last contest was on April 10, 2021, when he played six minutes during a game against the Houston Rockets.

The former Memphis Tiger suffered a torn right meniscus that night and underwent surgery later that month. Wiseman averaged 11.5 points and 5.8 rebounds per game as a rookie in 2020-21.

Per ESPN's Kendra Andrews, Tuesday's news comes one week after Wiseman participated in his first 3-on-3 scrimmage in Salt Lake City. Last week's workout was the big man's first contact work since going down with the injury last year.

Golden State currently has the second-best record in the NBA at 42-16, trailing only the Phoenix Suns, which are 46-10. The Warriors host the Denver Nuggets at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday.