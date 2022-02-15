Free N95 masks now available at Wegmans

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainians defied pressure from Moscow with a national show of flag-waving unity Wednesday, while the West warned that it saw no sign of a promised pullback of Russian troops from Ukraine’s borders despite Kremlin declarations of a withdrawal. While a feared Russian invasion of...
Washington — President Biden has rejected claims of executive privilege asserted by former President Donald Trump over White House visitor logs sought by the House panel investigating the January 6 assault on the Capitol and ordered the National Archives and Records Administration to turn the records over to investigators.
In a historic settlement, a gun manufacturer has agreed to pay for its role in marketing the weapon used in a mass shooting. Nikki Battiste spoke to the mother of a child killed in the Sandy Hook massacre about the meaning behind the settlement, and why she continues to fight for her son.
NEW YORK (AP) — Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin lost her libel lawsuit against The New York Times on Tuesday when a jury rejected her claim that the newspaper maliciously damaged her reputation by erroneously linking her campaign rhetoric to a mass shooting. A judge had already declared that...
Allison Gollust, the CNN executive in a relationship that triggered the resignation this month of network President Jeff Zucker, has also resigned from the network, according to an email sent to staff members. Jason Kilar, the CEO of CNN’s parent corporation, WarnerMedia, announced Gollust's resignation in the email Tuesday.
Britain’s Prince Andrew, who was accused in a lawsuit of sexually abusing a 17-year-old girl supplied to him by Jeffrey Epstein, has agreed to settle – but where is the money coming from?. On Tuesday, a court filing revealed that the Duke of York will make a substantial...
Feb 15 (Reuters) - Sea levels around the United States will rise up to a foot over the next 30 years due to climate change, as much as they have risen in the previous century, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) projected in a report on Tuesday. The study...
In support of their wrongful death lawsuit against Alec Baldwin and numerous others involved in the "Rust" movie production, lawyers for the family of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins released a video simulation of the on-set gunshot that left her dead in Santa Fe in October. "The morning that Halyna Hutchins was...
