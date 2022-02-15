ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Free N95 masks now available at Wegmans

WHEC TV-10
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Wegmans announced Tuesday that it will be handing out N95 masks...

www.whec.com

CBS News

Sandy Hook families settle with Remington for $73 million

In a historic settlement, a gun manufacturer has agreed to pay for its role in marketing the weapon used in a mass shooting. Nikki Battiste spoke to the mother of a child killed in the Sandy Hook massacre about the meaning behind the settlement, and why she continues to fight for her son.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wegmans#N95 Masks#The Masks#Food Drink#Whec
Fox News

Alec Baldwin 'Rust' set shooting recreated in video simulation

In support of their wrongful death lawsuit against Alec Baldwin and numerous others involved in the "Rust" movie production, lawyers for the family of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins released a video simulation of the on-set gunshot that left her dead in Santa Fe in October. "The morning that Halyna Hutchins was...
PUBLIC SAFETY

