ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

To Russia with love: vast Italian table in Kremlin turns heads

By Syndicated Content
WNMT AM 650
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROME (Reuters) – A very long table that drew world attention when Russian President Vladimir Putin used it for meetings this month with foreign leaders was made in Italy by a small family firm which has also furnished dozens of other rooms in the Kremlin. The white table...

wnmtradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
wallstreetwindow.com

Russia-Ukraine standoff: Putin says US could drag Moscow into war with aim to impose sanctions – Source – Global News

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that the United States and other Western countries could drag with Moscow into a military conflict with the aim to impose sanctions on Russia. But he added he hoped dialogue on Ukraine would continue in order to avoid “negative scenarios,” including war. In his first direct public comments on the Ukraine crisis in nearly six weeks, a defiant Putin showed no sign of backing down from security demands that Western countries have called non-starters and a possible excuse to launch an invasion. He said the U.S. and the West ignored Russia’s security concerns with the expansion of NATO into Eastern Europe. Putin was speaking at a news conference with the visiting prime minister of Hungary, Viktor Orbán, one of several NATO leaders trying to intercede with him as the crisis has escalated. Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops on the Ukrainian border, and Western countries say they fear Putin may be planning to invade. Russia denies this, but has said it could take unspecified military action unless its security demands are met. Western countries say any invasion would bring sanctions on Moscow.
POLITICS
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Olaf Scholz
Person
Dmitry Peskov
Person
Emmanuel Macron
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Kremlin#Ukraine#Italian#Reuters#Russian#French#Christ#German#Beech Wood#Soviet
morningbrew.com

Why would Putin invade Ukraine?

The Russia–Ukraine crisis continued to escalate over the weekend, with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan warning that a Russian invasion could come “essentially at any time.”. The Russian government has denied it’s planning a move into Ukraine, but its military has amassed more than 130,000 troops along...
POLITICS
New York Post

Russian ambassador says Moscow doesn’t ‘give a s–t’ about sanctions

​Russia’s ambassador to Sweden said President Vladimir Putin doesn’t “give a s–t” about sanctions that the US and its allies have threatened to slap on Moscow if it invades Ukraine. “Excuse my language, but we don’t give a s–t about all their sanctions,” Viktor Tatarintsev...
POLITICS
NBC News

Russia pessimistic after U.S. responds to Putin's demands in Ukraine standoff

The U.S. said it had offered a “diplomatic path forward” in the standoff with Russia over Ukraine. On Thursday, the Kremlin said it saw little grounds for optimism. With the ball now back in Moscow's court, the West was given little immediate sign that Russian President Vladimir Putin would seek to de-escalate tensions and allay fears of a deadly new conflict.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Meme
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Thailand
Country
Russia
Place
Rome, IT
The Atlantic

The Reason Putin Would Risk War

There are questions about troop numbers, questions about diplomacy. There are questions about the Ukrainian military, its weapons, and its soldiers. There are questions about Germany and France: How will they react? There are questions about America, and how it has come to be a central player in a conflict not of its making. But of all the questions that repeatedly arise about a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, the one that gets the least satisfactory answers is this one: Why?
POLITICS
MarketWatch

Putin’s ambitions are bigger than Ukraine, says Fiona Hill: ‘He wants to evict the United States from Europe’

In the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s eyes are on a bigger prize, a top expert on Putin and his country says. “This time,” writes former intelligence officer Fiona Hill in a New York Times op-ed, “Mr. Putin’s aim is bigger than closing NATO’s ‘open door’ to Ukraine and taking more territory — he wants to evict the United States from Europe. As he might put it: ‘Goodbye America. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out.’ ”
POLITICS
International Business Times

US, Germany Step Up Pipeline Warnings If Russia Invades Ukraine

The United States and Germany on Thursday warned Russia that a major gas pipeline was at stake if it invades Ukraine, as Washington voiced hope for a diplomatic way out despite frigid statements from Moscow. A day after the United States and its allies formally responded to security demands issued...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy