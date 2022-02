Pre-order the loaded box set for Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators' new album 4 over in our shop. Next week, Slash will finally unveil his new album with his band Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators. Succinctly titled 4 — the Guns N' Roses guitarist's fifth solo album overall and fourth with this lineup — is out February 11th and we've already heard two high-energy singles, the rollicking "The River is Rising" and the shreddy "Call Off the Dogs." Last night (February 2nd), the top-hatted axeman and his bandmates appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to blaze through "The River is Rising," and then Slash sat down for an interview that touched on everything from his rascally teenage antics to the new record. Watch the performance above and the conversation below.

14 DAYS AGO