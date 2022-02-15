ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Davis Bertans absent from Dallas injury report Tuesday

By Josh Levinson
numberfire.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDallas Mavericks small forward Davis Bertans is not on the injury report for Tuesday's game against the Miami Heat....

www.numberfire.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mavs Moneyball

What to expect from Davis Bertans

Davis Bertans once appeared like an ideal fit next to Luka Doncic. During the 2019-20 season, Bertans shot 42.4 percent on 8.7 three point attempts in only 29.3 minutes per game. That is Stephen Curry like volume and efficiency from a 6’10 stretch forward. In fact, Bertans is the only player besides Curry to shoot above 42 percent from three on at least 8.5 attempts per game in a season he played at least 50 games. He was essentially the extreme version of the floor spacer Rick Carlisle wanted Kristaps Porzingis to be offensively.
NBA
numberfire.com

Mavericks' Davis Bertans available for debut Tuesday

Dallas Mavericks small forward Davis Bertans is available to play on Tuesday versus the Miami Heat, per head coach Jason Kidd. Kidd added that Bertans will make his Mavericks debut off the bench. Ditto for Spencer Dinwiddie. Bertans will be competing with Maxi Kleber, Dwight Powell, and Reggie Bullock (hip) for minutes in Dallas' rotation. Bullock is out on Tuesday.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Ledger-Enquirer

‘3-Ball, Corner Pocket’: Mavs, Bertans Find New Blueprint in Win Over Heat?

On Tuesday night, the Dallas Mavericks were down 59-51 on the road against the Eastern Conference-leading Miami Heat at halftime. This was after falling behind by as many as 13 points in the half. Miami's physical brand of basketball was making life hard on superstar Luka Doncic and others, but there was one spot where Dallas kept finding success - the corner three.
NBA
Mavs Moneyball

Understanding the contracts of Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans

Sometimes contracts are really straight-forward. For example, the contract Dorian Finney-Smith is completing this year is one such contract. He had a fully guaranteed three years with no options and no incentives at exactly $4 million per year. Davis Bertans and especially Spencer Dinwiddie have complications that are worth taking the time to go through.
NBA
NBC Sports

Bertans is already loving life as a Dallas Maverick

Davis Bertans appears to be enjoying his new situation. After the Wizards traded him and Spencer Dinwiddie for Kristaps Porzingis at the trade deadline, Bertans made his Mavs debut Tuesday. He scored 12 points, went 4-of-8 from the field and knocked down 3-of-7 3-point attempts. It was his best game since his 14-point showing for the Wizards on January 3.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Davis Bertans: Wizards players always bickering about minutes, roles

“It’s tough to have team chemistry when every single day, the team is basically fighting with each other about ‘I want to get more minutes’ and ‘I want a bigger role.'” Bertans said. “That was probably the biggest part of struggles for most guys during the season. That kinda early on that doesn’t show up because everybody’s trying to figure out what’s going on. Once it starts going downhill, it’s really hard to turn around and start going up again.”
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reggie Bullock
Person
Dwight Powell
Person
Maxi Kleber
Lake Oswego Review

Simons, Hart, Nurkic and Trail Blazers beat Giannis-less Bucks

BLAZERS GAME RECAPS: Check back after each game for summaries on Portland Trail Blazers games. MONDAY, FEB. 14 Trail Blazers 122, Bucks 107 — Giannis Antetokounmpo didn't play for Milwaukee (sore ankle), but Portland still beat the NBA champion Bucks on their home floor, leading by as many as 21 points. All five starters — Justise Winslow, Jusuf Nurkic, Josh Hart, Anfernee Simons, CJ Elleby — scored in double figures, led by the Blazers' new dynamic duo in the backcourt. Simons scored 31 points, hitting seven 3-pointers, and Hart added 27 points with five 3-pointers. Nurkic had 23 points and 16 rebounds. Winslow added 10 rebounds, as both he and Hart continue to play well in starting roles after being acquired in trades. The Blazers (24-34) hit 18 3-pointers. Jrue Holiday had 23 points for Milwaukee (35-23), which shot only .427 (.317 3-pointers, 13 of 41). Khris Middleton had 16 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists. {loadposition sub-article-01}
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Miami Heat#The Washington Wizards
cw35.com

San Antonio Spurs waive guard Goran Dragic

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Spurs announced on Tuesday that they have waived guard Goran Dragic. Dragic was acquired on Feb. 10 in a trade with the Toronto Raptors that also brought the Spurs a protected first round draft pick. The move now opens up a roster spot for...
NBA
Yardbarker

Gregg Popovich has great quote about tanking in NBA

The NBA has never completely addressed the issue of tanking within the sport despite tweaks to the draft lottery and other rules. Some teams still have very non-competitive rosters, and a few are more eager to rest players than others may be. The San Antonio Spurs are not one of...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
AllLakers

Lakers Reported Offer to Boston For Dennis Schroder Revealed

The Lakers had opportunities to make moves by the February 10th trade deadline. There were reported deals with the Knicks and Magic, both of which rapidly disappeared as the deadline closed in. Those deals could've potentially brought guys like Terrence Ross or Cam Reddish out west. But one of the...
NBA
The Associated Press

DeRozan scores 40 as Bulls rally past Spurs 120-109

CHICAGO (AP) — Taking a deeper look at quite possibly the best stretch of his career, DeMar DeRozan described a conversation he had with boxer Floyd Mayweather a few years ago. DeRozan said Mayweather told him he used the first couple rounds of a fight to learn more about...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy