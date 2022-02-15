ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Tunisia says World bank to lend it $400 million to finance social reforms

By Syndicated Content
WNMT AM 650
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTUNIS (Reuters) – The World Bank will lend Tunisia about $400 million to finance...

wnmtradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
WNMT AM 650

Tunisian president cements power over judiciary

TUNIS (Reuters) -Tunisia’s president cemented his grip over the judiciary on Sunday with a decree that lets him dismiss judges or block their promotion, helping consolidate his power after he seized executive authority last summer in a move his foes call a coup. President Kais Saied outraged his opponents...
WORLD
atlantanews.net

World Bank 'funding campaign of repression' in Xinjiang, says report

Washington [US], February 17 (ANI): A new report by a Washington based think tank has accused the World Bank of "funding a campaign of repression" of Uygurs and other Muslim minorities in China's Xinjiang province. The Atlantic Council found "significant evidence" that several clients of the International Finance Corporation (IFC),...
WORLD
Reuters

Private debts pose hidden risk to developing countries, World Bank warns

WASHINGTON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Developing countries must quickly strengthen their financial sectors, the World Bank said on Tuesday, warning that rising inflation, interest rates and alarming levels of debt distress could trigger a global chain reaction not seen in generations. The World Bank underscored its longstanding concerns about lack...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The World Bank#Imf#Social Reforms#Tunis#Reuters#Tunisian
WNMT AM 650

UK pledges $34 million to enhance security in Indo-Pacific

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Britain committed 25 million pounds ($34 million) to strengthen security in the Indo-Pacific as part of a pact with Australia, and leaders of both countries expressed “grave concerns” about China’s policies in its far western region of Xinjiang. In a video call on...
INDIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
Tunisia
NewsBreak
World Bank
Reuters

Mali debt defaults due to sanctions exceed $93 million

DAKAR, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Mali has defaulted on more than 53.99 billion franc CFA ($93 million) in interest and principal payments since January due to regional sanctions, data from the West Africa monetary union's debt agency Umoa-Titres showed on Wednesday. The defaults highlight Mali's worsening economic situation due to...
WORLD
wincountry.com

G20 host Indonesia promotes FX diversification as part of stimulus exit

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Top Indonesian economic officials on Wednesday backed the expanded use of local currencies in trade and investment, instead of the U.S. dollar, to help maintain stability in global financial markets as pandemic-era stimulus is withdrawn. Indonesia, which holds the presidency of the Group of 20 major...
MARKETS
WNMT AM 650

France can afford to cut business tax by 10-15 billion euros – minister

PARIS (Reuters) – France can only afford to cut business tax by another 10 billion to 15 billion euros without putting its public deficit reduction plans at risk, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday. Since President Emmanuel Macron took office in 2017, the government has cut corporate...
ECONOMY
WNMT AM 650

Britain to co-host Afghanistan aid summit, hoping to raise $4.4 billion

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain said on Tuesday it would co-host an international aid conference with the United Nations next month to help raise funds for Afghanistan, where poverty and hunger have spiralled since the Taliban took power last year. The conference will aim to raise $4.4 billion pounds to...
CHARITIES
WNMT AM 650

African leader asks Europe of COVID response: ‘Are we equal?’

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Sierra Leone’s leader challenged Europeans on Thursday to remember there are “human beings on the other side” in Africa who have been left behind in the unequal global response to COVID-19. By the start of February, only 11% of Africans were fully vaccinated against the coronavirus – far fewer than in richer parts of the world where vast and expensive inoculation campaigns have reached most of their populations.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

India's Jan trade deficit at $17.42 billion - trade ministry

NEW DELHI, Feb 15 (Reuters) - India's merchandise trade deficit in January touched $17.42 billion, revised data released by the government showed on Tuesday. India's merchandise exports rose $34.50 billion from $27.54 billion a year earlier, while imports rose $51.93 billion in January from $42.03 billion last year. Reporting by...
ECONOMY
wallstreetwindow.com

Russia-Ukraine standoff: Putin says US could drag Moscow into war with aim to impose sanctions – Source – Global News

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that the United States and other Western countries could drag with Moscow into a military conflict with the aim to impose sanctions on Russia. But he added he hoped dialogue on Ukraine would continue in order to avoid “negative scenarios,” including war. In his first direct public comments on the Ukraine crisis in nearly six weeks, a defiant Putin showed no sign of backing down from security demands that Western countries have called non-starters and a possible excuse to launch an invasion. He said the U.S. and the West ignored Russia’s security concerns with the expansion of NATO into Eastern Europe. Putin was speaking at a news conference with the visiting prime minister of Hungary, Viktor Orbán, one of several NATO leaders trying to intercede with him as the crisis has escalated. Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops on the Ukrainian border, and Western countries say they fear Putin may be planning to invade. Russia denies this, but has said it could take unspecified military action unless its security demands are met. Western countries say any invasion would bring sanctions on Moscow.
POLITICS
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy