The violent weekend in Lafayette continued late into the night hours after the Rio Parade rolled through the Hub City during the 2022 Mardi Gras season. In a weekend that has produced multiple shootings near Four Corners and on Ambassador Caffery, as well as a car crashing into the Rio Parade route before it even began, the latest incident happened just before 1:30 a.m. in the 400 block of South Buchanan Street near the Rio Parade route as Lafayette Police found a male suffering from a gunshot wound.

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 1 HOUR AGO